Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.