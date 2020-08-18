SAN BRUNO, Calif. — The West Coast Conference announced former BYU men’s golf All-American Peter Kuest as its WCC Alumni Player of the Week, presented by University Credit Union on Monday.
A two-time All-American for the Cougars, Kuest dominated the field en route to securing the win at the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open Sunday at Riverside Country Club. For the tournament, the rookie pro carded 22 birdies and a pair of eagles — both coming on No. 13 — and had just three bogeys in 54 holes.
During his storied career in Provo, Kuest won no fewer than 10 medalist honors, with five as a junior and three as a senior. In addition, the 2019 WCC Golfer of the Year posted 29 top-20 finishes in 49 career events. Named to both the Fred Haskins and the Ben Hogan Spring Award Watch Lists, Kuest wrapped up his BYU career with the lowest stroke average (69.42) in program history.