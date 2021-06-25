EUGENE, Ore. – Courtney Wayment broke her own school record with a time of 9:23.09 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final on Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The BYU track and field star finished fourth overall, just one spot shy of making the U.S. Olympic Team.
Wayment’s performance marked the second time she clocked a new career and school record in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Olympic Trials. After initially setting the school record with a time of 9:31.37 in May, Wayment broke that record in the first round of the steeplechase at the Olympic Trials with a time of 9:27.17 before rewriting the record again in Thursday's final.
Wayment’s new steeplechase record also ranks No. 3 on the all-dates, all-time collegiate list.
Casey Clinger and Conner Mantz advanced to the men’s 5000m final as time qualifiers after finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, in the first round on Thursday night. With both Cougars leading for stretches of the race, Clinger completed the 5000m in 13:39.27 and Mantz finished in 13:39.31. The two BYU distance runners will race in the men’s 5000m final on Sunday, June 27 at 4:30 p.m. PDT.
Talem Franco also advanced to the final in his event after posting a 3:40.58 in the men’s 1500m first round. Franco finished seventh in his heat and 15th overall and will race in the semifinals on Friday, June 25 at 4:05 p.m.
After reaching the 800m semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Trials last week, BYU alumnus Abraham Alvarado joined Franco in the 1500m and finished 10th in his heat with a time of 3:47.88.
Three other Cougars competed on Thursday but were unable to advance in the trials.
Colten Yardley led his heat of the men’s 400m hurdles going into the final 100m before tripping up after clearing a hurdle. He ended up finishing sixth in his heat with a time of 52.32.
Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes and Claire Seymour both competed in the first round of the women’s 800m. Both runners finished seventh in their heats with times of 2:05.59 and 2:06.67, respectively.
Garrett Marsing was the lone BYU athlete to compete on Monday. He ran an 8:53.37 in the men’s steeplechase but was unable to advance after a 25th-place finish.