SAN FRANCISCO – Freshman SaraJayne Affleck’s overtime goal gave the No. 4 BYU women’s soccer team a 2-1 win over San Francisco on Saturday.
"Amazing effort from the team tonight," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "This is a really tough place to come and play, and we had to dig deep to find a way."
In the 102nd minute, Affleck received a cross from Lizzy Braby and one-touched the ball into the back of the net to end the game and keep BYU (16-0-1, 6-0-1 WCC) undefeated on the season.
The Dons (10-6-1, 3-3-1 WCC) put immediate pressure on the Cougars, recording the first three shots of the night. In the 20th minute, a shot to the left side of the goal forced a diving save by Sabrina Davis to keep San Francisco off the boards.
BYU’s offense picked up its intensity, eventually evening the shot tally at 11 for both teams as they went into the locker rooms at halftime. Lizzy Braby led the offense with three shots, all of which were on frame as the Dons’ goalkeeper racked up six saves and Davis recorded three.
The Cougars outshot San Francisco four to one in the first 10 minutes of the second half before Elise Flake connected with the back of the net to give BYU the 1-0 advantage in the 57th minute.
Despite the Cougars controlling the possession and shot count throughout the second half, the Dons managed to even the game at 1-all with just over 10 minutes to play in the game after Ashley Humphrey scored off a cross.
In the 86th minute, Davis was challenged as a shot came in from outside the 18-yard box, but she made another diving save to keep the game tied and send it into overtime.
After 90 minutes of play, BYU outshot San Francisco 26 to 17.
In the first period of overtime, both teams managed to get off a dangerous opportunity to end the game as Cameron Tucker shot just wide right and then Davis made a save on the other end of the field.
The Cougars recorded 32 shots on the night compared to the Dons’ 19 while Davis grabbed seven saves.
BYU continues on the road at Gonzaga on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. PST.