SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A dominating BYU offensive performance, including a hat-trick from Rachel McCarthy, led BYU soccer to a 6-0 shutout victory over San Diego Wednesday afternoon in California.
“It was a great win and a real good team effort,” said BYU head coach Jen Rockwood. “I’m really pleased with how we played, and it was a really solid performance all the way around.
Cameron Tucker started the scoring early for the Cougars in the eighth minute, off of an incredible cross from Makayla Colohan that soared from the left sideline, overtop of the defense and right onto Tucker’s outstretched foot. The goal ended a scoring drought for Tucker, since her hat-trick against Utah on Feb. 6. Tucker’s goal was her fourth goal of the season and 22nd of her career.
“We wanted to get Cam going,” Rockwood said. “She’s one of our top forwards, and if we can get her scoring goals, we will be in a much better situation.”
Colohan scored a goal in the 16th minute, giving goals in seven straight games now. The All-American’s goal was the 33rd of her career, making her ninth in all-time BYU scoring, tying her with Michele Vasconcelos, who now plays for Kansas City in the NWSL.
In the 34th minute, Olivia Wade scored her first goal of the season, and first goal since Sept. 21, 2018 against UVU, following some time away from the program with a church mission to Houston, Texas.
“Olivia is continuing to get better with each game, and I know she’s been hungry for the first goal,” Rockwood said. “I’m really excited for her to get that goal today, and if we can get her and Cam a little bit more dangerous, we will be that much better.”
McCarthy snuck in a goal before the half, in the 44th minute, off an assist from Brecken Mozingo, and continued to dominate going into the second half. The Cougars’ four goals in the first half tied USD’s goals for the entire season.
The second half started out slower than the first, but McCarthy quickly came out firing. In the 64th minute, Tucker ran the ball down the right side of the field toward the goal and at the last second, after drawing the goaltender toward her, as well as a second defender, passed it to McCarthy, who put the ball into the open net for a one-touch goal.
McCarthy wasn’t finished yet, scoring again just 1:20 later, in the 65th minute, off an assist from Wade,, completing her hat-trick for the afternoon. The midfielder’s goal was her eighth of the season and the first hat-trick in her career.
“Rachel has been coming off the bench for us, and you kind of don’t want to mess around with that because she’s been so successful coming in,” Rockwood said. “The defense is already a little tired chasing down our attack, and then Rachel is coming in. She’s so strong, fast, skilled, and has become such a great finisher.”
BYU continued to have opportunities to score, with San Diego having 17 saves in comparison to BYU’s five.
BYU outshot the Toreros 27-8 in total shots and 23-5 in shots on goal.
BYU’s defense and goalie Cassidy Smith remained perfect to earn the shutout, and second shutout of the season. Smith now has seven shutouts in her career.
The Cougars are averaging 3.4 goals per game this season.
The Cougars are now 7-3-0 on the season and 4-1-0 in conference play. BYU will return home to South Field on Saturday to take on Gonzaga.
“They’re rolling right now,” Rockwood said about the Bulldogs. “They look good and they’re playing well. They’ve got to be confident coming in, but I sure love the way we are playing right now. We are going to be a handful.”
The game set to kick off at 1 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast on BYUtv, with radio coverage on the BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio 107.9 FM, and audio play-by-play also streaming on the BYU Cougars app and at BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio. Limited fans will be in attendance.
Gymnastics earns post-season awards
LOGAN, Utah — On top of snagging the 2021 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference title on Saturday in Logan, No. 12 BYU celebrated eight members of the team earning all-conference honors and three garnering the MRGC’s top individual accolades.
BYU’s eight All-MRGC honorees earned 14 different awards as a result of their outstanding performances in 2021. In all, 10 Cougars, including two coaches, were recognized for their excellence this season.
Top individual awards were presented to head coach Guard Young as MRGC Coach of the Year while Natalie Broekman earned MRGC Assistant Coach of the Year. Senior Abbey Miner-Alder was recognized as MRGC Gymnast of the Year and also joined by teammate Brittney Vitkauskas in earning Co-Floor Specialists of the Year honors.
The following Cougars received the All-Conference accolades, according to their NQS score for the season.
All-MRGC First-Team Vault: Abbey Miner-Alder, Sr. (9.881)
All-MRGC Second-Team Vault: Avery Bennett, Sr. (9.863)
All-MRGC First-Team Bars: Anyssa Alvarado, So. (9.906)
All-MRGC Second-Team Bars: Abby Stainton, Sr. (9.900), Abby Beeston, Jr. (9.888)
All-MRGC First-Team Beam: Abby Stainton, Sr. (9.913), Elease Rollins, So. (9.906)
All-MRGC Second-Team Beam: Abbey Miner-Alder, Sr. (9.881), Sophia McClelland, Fr. (9.881)
All-MRGC First-Team Floor: Abbey Miner-Alder, Sr. (9.944), Brittney Vitkauskas, Jr. (9.931)
All-MRGC Floor Co-Specialists of the Year:, Abbey Miner-Alder, Sr. (9.944), Brittney Vitkauskas, Jr. (9.931)
All-MRGC First-Team All-Around: Abbey Miner-Alder, Sr. (39.394)
Softball falls to Stanford
BYU softball’s late rally fell short in a 5-4 loss to Stanford in the home opener at Gail Miller Field on Wednesday.
To open up the game, Stanford scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 advantage.
BYU quickly countered as Jensen reached on a walk in the bottom of the first frame before advancing to second on a Peterson single. Paulson smacked one out of the park to bring both runners home and give BYU a 3-2 lead.
The Cardinal reclaimed the lead, 4-3, with another two runs in the top of the second inning. Stanford added another run at the top of the fourth to extend its advantage to 5-3.
A solo homer by Brooke Hill-Barrington, her first of the season, closed the gap to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth. Paulson totaled three strikeouts as the Cardinal went three up, three down in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
The Cougars couldn’t complete the comeback in the bottom of the seventh and Stanford secured the 5-4 win.
BYU will continue its homestand with a doubleheader against Boise State on Friday, March 26 at Gail Miller Field. The first game is set to start at 2:30 p.m. MDT with the second game scheduled for 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on BYUtv.org.