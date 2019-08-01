BYU women's soccer players Elise Flake and Mikayla Colohan were named to the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy watch list, the award's organization announced Thursday.
Flake and Colohan are featured on a list of 61 NCAA Division I student-athletes and is highlighted by being the third time in BYU program history that two athletes have been candidates for the same season.
The last BYU player to be named to the watch list was Taylor Isom in 2017, while Ashley Hatch (2016) and Lindsi Lisonbee Cutshall (2012) are the only players to advance as semifinalists.
The MAC Hermann Trophy is awarded annually to the top men's and women's soccer player in the nation, dating back to 1988 in women's soccer. In 2018, Stanford's Catarina Macario was the recipient.
In 2018, Flake led the BYU offense with 14 goals and five assists for a total of 33 points as a junior. She took 55 shots on the season and tallied 1,230 minutes on the field while playing in all 19 games. Her postseason awards were highlighted by the following: United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Third Team, Scholar All-West Region First Team, All-West Region First Team and All-WCC First Team.
As a sophomore in 2018, Colohan headlined the postseason awards after being named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team, becoming the 24th Cougar to receive United Soccer Coaches/NSCAA All-America honors after recording seven assists and five goals. She also tallied 82 shots to lead the West Coast Conference.
A total of 15 semifinalists will be announced on December 3 and will be followed by the naming of three finalists on December 13. The winner will be announced at the MAC Hermann Trophy Press Conference on January 10.