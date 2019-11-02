Every day, the No. 4 BYU women’s soccer team is out to prove themselves.
Not just to their opponents, but to the NCAA Tournament committee.
Cougar fans could argue that the tournament committee has consistently under-seeded BYU. Most recently, the Cougars finished the regular season 16-2-1 in 2016. They were ranked No. 4 and ended up No. 10 in RPI. The committee made the Cougars a No. 4 seed. BYU won its only home match in the tournament 2-0 against UNLV then topped Oklahoma 2-1 in Columbia, S.C. in the second round. The Cougars fell to top seed South Carolina 1-0 in the third round.
BYU (15-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 WCC) is ranked No. 4 this season and is currently No. 17 in RPI. The Cougars have three league matches remaining: Saturday at San Francisco, Nov. 6 at Gonzaga and No. 9 at home against Loyola Marymount.
Greg Wrubell, who is the radio voice of the BYU women’s soccer team and the school’s director of broadcast media, spoke about the Cougars seeding possibilities on ESPN 960 this week.
“The question now becomes just how a high a seed can BYU earn here on Selection Monday?” Wrubell said. “For them to get the kind of seed they want to get, it’s kind of contingent on them finishing 18-0-1. Anything other than that, I think, leaves the committee too much of an out.
“If they go undefeated, with the way BYU has scheduled, how prolific they’ve been, how good they’ve been defensively, all these things together you’d like to think they’d be considered at least one of the top eight teams in the country. The four No. 2 seeds get to host through two weekends.”
BYU is 5-0-1 in West Coast Conference play, a half-game ahead of Santa Clara at 4-0-2 with three matches left to play.
The Cougars and Dons have split the past two matches, with BYU winning 4-0 in Provo last year and San Francisco earning a 2-1 victory at Negoesco Stadium in 2017.
BYU senior forward Elise Flake leads the WCC in goals scored (15) and points scored (33). Goalkeeper Sabrina Davis has had a hand in all 11 Cougar shutouts this season and leads the league in save percentage (.811).