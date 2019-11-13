Five players signed with BYU women’s soccer on Wednesday and will join the team for the 2020 season.
“The future of our program is in tremendous shape with the signing of these very talented and experienced young women,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “They will all be outstanding representatives of Brigham Young University both on and off the field, and our staff is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to work with them.”
Four of the incoming class are from Utah while one is a California native. The incoming class will join an experienced team despite losing seven seniors (Ella Ballstaedt, Danika Serassio, Alyssa Jefferson, Rachel Bingham Lyman, Lizzy Braby, Sabrina Davis and Elise Flake).
Haven Empey
Goalkeeper | American Fork | Utah Celtic FC
- 2019 ODP International Region Team
- 2019 USYS National Golden Glove
- 2019 USYS Best 11 Team
- 2019 USYS Nationals Semifinalist
- 2019 Academic All-State
- 2018 Top Drawer Soccer All-State All-Star
- 2018-19 All-State All-American
- 2017 All-State First Team
- 2017 All-Valley team
- 2017 ODP Interregional All Star
- 2017-19 ODP Region Team
- 4x Academic All-Region
- 4x High Honor Roll
- 2x 6A State Champion
- 2x Club State Champion
- 2x Regional Champion
- 3x ODP Regionals All-Tournament Team
Paola Garcia
Midfielder | Mapleton | Utah Celtic FC
- 2019 USYSA National Championship Semifinalist
- 2019 USYSA U18 Best 11
- 2019 UYSA State Cup Champion
- 2018-19 National Premier League Champion
- 2x UYSA Far West Regional Champion
- 2x USYSA National Championship participant
- 2017 USYSA Desert Conference League Champion
- 2x BYU summer camp MVP
- 2x Maple Mountain High School MVP
- 2x All-State Second Team
- 2016 Maple Mountain High School Offensive MVP
- High Honor Roll
Brooke Hale
Defender | Danville, California | Mustang SC ECNL
- 2x ECNL NW Conference Selection Program
- 2019 ECNL National Championship Quarter Finalist
- 2x PDP Gothia Cup in Sweden
- 2x Gothia Puma Trophy Finalist
- 2018 ECNL NW Regional Champions
- 2018 ECNL National Championship — Semifinalist
- ECNL Captain
- 2014- 2019 PDP State Pool attendee
- 2019 CIF State Champions
- Scholar Athlete Award
- Monte Vista HS Sophomore Class Secretary and Junior Class President
Abbie Kotter
Forward | Providence | La Roca FC
- 2019 4A UHSAA State Finalist
- 2017-19 U.S. Soccer Girls DA
- 2018-19 Top Drawer Soccer Top 50
- 2018 U16 Girls National Team UEFA Women’s International Tournament Champions
- 2018 United Soccer Coaches All-American
- 2017 National Championship Series Semifinalist
- 2016 Ridgeline High School MVP/Captain
- 2015 Utah State Cup Champion
- 2x U16 Girls National Team Camps
- 4x Honor Roll with a 4.0 GPA
Tara Warner
Defender | Springville | Utah Celtic FC
- 5x Utah State Cup Champion
- 2x DPL Champion
- 2019 UYSA National Champion
- 2019 UYSA Nationals Best of 11 Team
- 2017, 2019 UYSA Far West Region Champion
- 2017 UYSA National Semifinalist
- 5A 4x1 State Champion
- 3x 5A 2nd leading scorer
- 2x 5A Region Champion
- 3x Academic All-State
- 4x High Honor Roll