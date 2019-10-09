The BYU women’s soccer team has struggled lately with Pepperdine.
The sixth-ranked Cougars and the Waves meet in a key West Coast Conference match on Wednesday at South Field in the second week of league play. Pepperdine has won three in a row against BYU and was the only blemish on the Cougars conference record last season, winning 2-1 in Malibu. The Waves also won 2-1 in Provo in 2018 and 1-0 in Malibu in 2017.
In the past three years, Pepperdine has posted a 22-2-4 record in WCC play. BYU is at 19-6-3. But the Waves have had the advantage in meetings with the Cougars.
Pepperdine opened WCC play last Saturday with a 2-1 victory against Portland. Trinity Watson and Hailey Stenberg scored goals for the Waves and keeper Kinsey Ehmann stopped one of two penalty kicks from the Pilots. Pepperdine played five ranked teams in the preseason, including a 1-0 victory against No. 2 Stanford. The Waves are 5-1-1 in their past seven matches.
BYU is coming off a 2-2 tie at Santa Clara in a battle of the top two teams in the conference. The Broncos opened up a 2-0 lead in the first half but the Cougars battled back to tie the game at 2-2 on goals from Ashton Brockbank and Cameron Tucker. Neither team could score in the two ten-minute overtime period.
BYU also plays at home on Saturday against Pacific. The Tigers opened WCC play with a 3-1 loss to Loyola Marymount and hosts Santa Clara on Wednesday. The Cougars have won seven straight matches against Pacific.