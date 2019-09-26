LONG BEACH, Calif. - The No. 5 BYU women's soccer team tallied its seventh consecutive shutout in a 3-0 win over Long Beach State Thursday night.
"We stayed patient and knew that the goals were going to come and they finally came," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "Our defense stayed strong and we scored some really nice goals tonight. The girls made a few adjustments after halftime and made some nice goals."
The first 45 minutes of play proved to be a battle of the defenses as the Cougars (9-0) held the Beach (2-7) to two shots and only recorded five on their own offensive side.
In the 55th minute of play, SaraJayne Affleck crossed the ball to Ellie Maughan who one-touched it to the near post to give BYU a 1-0 lead.
Nearly five minutes later Elise Flake cut off a pass back to the Long Beach goalkeeper and flicked the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.
Ella Ballstaedt increased the Cougars' lead to 3-0 in the 85th minute as she finished off a cross from Lytiana Akinaka.
BYU recorded 14 shots and four corner kicks while the Beach tallied five and five, respectively. Sabrina Davis grabbed two saves in the win.
The Cougars return to South Field as they host UC Irvine in the final non-conference match on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. MDT. The game will be live on BYUtv and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Sports Network/BYU Cougars App, 107.9 FM and ESPN 960 AM/ESPN 960 App.
GAME NOTES
Ellie Maughan's goal was the first for her in a BYU jersey.
Elise Flake netted her eighth goal of the season and 28th in her career.
Ella Ballstaedt scored her second goal of the season off Lytiana Akinaka's first career assist.
SaraJayne Affleck tallied her second assist as a Cougar.