LAWRENCE, Kansas - The No. 7 BYU women's soccer team rallied in the second half to take a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Kansas Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park.
"This was a fantastic women's college soccer game and we were really challenged," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "I am impressed with our team and how we started off and how we had to fight through at the end to hold off a surge that Kansas had. It was a great game tonight."
Statistically, the Cougars (7-0) outplayed the Jayhawks (7-2) in the first half with BYU getting nine shots off compared to Kansas' three.
In the 40th minute, Sabrina Davis tallied her second save of the game as a Jayhawk player got a shot on goal and forced Davis to make an impressive diving save to keep the game scoreless.
The Cougars responded strong in the second half as Cameron Tucker set up Elise Flake for a goal in the 46th minute to give BYU a 1-0 advantage.
Mikayla Colohan followed with a goal of her own in the 48th minute as she found the back of the net from outside the 18-yard box, extending the Cougars lead to 2-0.
In the final minutes of the game, the BYU defense held off the Kansas pressure to extend its shutout streak to five games.
The Cougars recorded 16 shots and five corner kicks while the Jayhawks tallied 12 and six, respectively. Davis tallied four saves on the night.
Defensively, BYU has recorded six shutouts this season while only allowing a single goal.
The Cougars continue on the road as they travel to Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and audio broadcasts can be heard on 107.9 FM and ESPN 960 AM/ESPN 960 App.