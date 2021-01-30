HERRIMAN, Utah – Four different players scored goals for BYU women’s soccer as the Cougars defeated Weber State 7-0 in an exhibition match at the Zions Bank Real Academy on Saturday.
"It was a great way to start our season," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We've been playing against each other for well over a year now, so it was a good opportunity to get out on the field and compete against someone else."
The Cougars wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with senior All-American Mikayla Colohan scoring a diving header 90 seconds into the match off of a cross from sophomore UCLA transfer Brecken Mozingo.
The Wildcats nearly evened the score in the 13th minute off of a set piece when the ball found its way into the box. However, Weber State failed to capitalize on the opportunity and sent the ball over the crossbar.
In the 36th minute, sophomore Rachel McCarthy received a pass from Colohan and found the back of the net to increase BYU’s lead to 2-0.
With less than 20 seconds left in the first half, Colohan snuck the ball past the keeper on a breakaway to score her second goal of the match and give the Cougars a 3-0 lead at the break.
BYU again capitalized on its transition offense as senior Cameron Tucker buried the ball for the Cougars’ fourth goal in the 48th minute.
In the 57th minute, McCarthy scored a side volley off of a deflected cross for her second goal of the match. Less than four minutes later, Olivia Wade set up Makaylie Call for the sixth goal of the match for BYU.
The Cougars’ seventh goal came in the 76th minute when Tucker powered a shot past the keeper for her second goal of the match.
On the night, BYU outshot Weber State 26-6 and had 14 shots on goal. The Cougars tallied 11 corner kicks while not giving up any corners to the Wildcats in the shutout.
BYU will open the 2020-21 regular season against in-state rival Utah back at the Zions Bank Real Academy on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. MST. The match will be broadcast on BYUtv APP and BYU Sports Network 107.9 FM/BYU Cougars App.