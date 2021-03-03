It’s never easy to go on the road and face a team from the Southeastern Conference, but the BYU women’s soccer team was up to the challenge.
The Cougars tallied an impressive win Wednesday night as they shut out Missouri, 3-0.
BYU led just 1-0 at halftime after Bella Folino scored in the 19th minute to put the Cougars on top.
But it didn’t take long for the visitors from Provo to put the game out of reach.
In the 51st minute, senior Mikayla Colohan found the back of the net to double the lead — then tallied a second goal just two minutes later.
BYU now returns to West Coast Conference action as the Cougars will play at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT and play-by-play coverage can be heard on the BYU Sports Network.