SAN MATEO, Calif. – BYU women’s soccer senior forward Mikayla Colohan was named the West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced Friday.
Colohan joined senior Cameron Tucker and sophomore Rachel McCarthy on the West Coast Conference First Team. Sophomore Jamie Shepherd was named to the WCC Second Team, while senior Josie Gelalich was named an honorable mention. Defenders Olivia Smith and Brooke Hale were named to the All-WCC Freshman Team.
In the midfield, Colohan has managed to score 11 goals, leading the conference, including two game-winners. Colohan also added five assists for a conference-best 27 points on the season. The Kaysville, Utah native leads the conference with a total of 64 shots and 31 shots on goal. Colohan was also perfect on four of four PK’s this season.
During the season, Colohan went on a nine-game-scoring streak, tying the BYU record with Shauna Rohbock in 1996-97 for the most consecutive games with a goal.
The senior was named WCC Player of the Week twice this season.
Colohan now has 35 goals in her career, putting her ninth all-time on BYU’s career scoring list. She has 24 assists.
Colohan has been named to the Hermann Trophy watch list for the second year in a row. She was drafted by the Orlando Pride with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. She will return to BYU to play for the 2021 season this fall.
Throughout her career, Colohan has been awarded four WCC Player of the Week honors, and was the 2019 WCC Player of the Year.
Tucker has been named the WCC Offensive Player of the Week three times this season, after racking up eight goals and eight assists for 24 points. The senior went on a five-game goal scoring streak, tied for the fifth-longest all-time in BYU women’s soccer history. The Highland, Utah native recorded a hat-trick early in the season against rival Utah and three game-winners.
McCarthy was a force off the bench for BYU until her first start in the final regular season match. The sophomore racked nine goals, seven assists, and 25 points, ranking her in second in the WCC just behind Colohan. The American Fork, Utah native recorded a game-winner, 25 shots and 18 shots on goal.
In the midfield, Shepherd racked up two goals, four assists and eight points in the 2020-21 season. The American Fork, Utah native also added 17 shots and six on goal. The sophomore started all fifteen of BYU’s games and played 1289 minutes.
Defender Josie Gelalich was named a WCC honorable mention. Gelalich was awarded the defensive player of the week in the first year of the season. In her career, the senior has tallied two goals, five assists, nine points, and 40 shots. The Murrieta, California native has been named a WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention in 2018 and 2019.