Senior All-American Mikayla Colohan scored a hat trick and added two assists in the BYU women's soccer team's annual Blue and White scrimmage on Saturday night at South Field.
The Blue team was the first team to find the back of the net, as Colohan connected with freshman Abbie Kotter who had snuck behind the Black team's defense and blasted the ball past the goalkeeper to put Blue on top 1-0 in the eighth minute.
In the 15th minute, sophomore Olivia Wade collected a pass from Colohan and increased Blue's lead to 2-0. However in the 20th minute, Black was able to get on the board as sophomore Ellie Maughan sent a cross into the box and sophomore Rachel McCarthy sent the ball into the far netting of the goal to bring the score to 2-1 halfway through the first half.
Colohan then scored back-to-back goals from just outside the 18-yard box in the 24th and 34th minutes to keep Blue on top 4-1. In the final minute of the first half, Black scored as Maughan received the ball at the top of the box and connected with the back of the net bringing the score to 4-2 as the two teams headed into the locker room.
At halftime, Blue led both teams with 11 shots while Black tallied seven.
In the second half, the two teams mixed their rosters and the game saw an even half with only one goal being scored. Colohan completed her hat trick in the 73rd minute as she received a long ball from Maughan and connected with the back of the goal to bring the score to 5-2 for the Blue team.
On the game the Cougars combined for 40 shots, including 18 on goal. Colohan led the way with a total of three goals, two assists and 10 shots. In goal, senior Cassidy Smith led the goalkeepers with six saves.
The 2020 fall season was postponed due to the COVID-10 pandemic. The West Coast Conference will announce plans for when the season will resume at a later date.