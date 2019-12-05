Mikayla Colohan, Elise Flake and Alyssa Jefferson have received All-America honors from United Soccer Coaches, the association announced on Thursday at the College Cup banquet.
Colohan and Flake were named to the All-America First Team while Jefferson was named to the All-America Third Team. This is the first time in program history that three players have been United Soccer Coaches/NSCAA All-Americans in a season.
For the second year in a row, Colohan has received All-America honors. This season she has also been recognized as West Coast Conference Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy. On the season, she recorded 16 goals, seven assists, 39 points and 98 shots.
As a senior, Flake led the offense with 20 goals, seven assists, 47 points and 81 shots. She made her mark in the BYU record book as she became the second player to score at least 20 goals in a single season. The forward was also All-WCC First Team and a Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.
Jefferson led a strong BYU defense that only allowed 15 goals all season and tallied 14 shutouts. She started in every game in her career at BYU while recording four assists and two shots in her senior year. The defender was also named to the All-WCC First Team.
The All-America teams are voted by NCAA Division I women's soccer coaches.