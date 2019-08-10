In the opening period of Saturday’s annual Blue and White women’s soccer scrimmage, some of BYU’s freshmen stepped up.
The final period was all about the returning stars.
Utilizing a hockey style format – three 30 minutes periods – the Cougars produced nine goals in 90 minutes. Junior Mikayla Colohan scored three goals, leading Blue to a 7-2 win at South Field.
"We've gotten off to a great start and I've been very pleased with our preseason so far," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We have almost everybody returning so there is a maturity and experience and a confidence that is really evident especially when you put that starting group together, like we did in the third period there."
Freshman Kendell Petersen scored the first goal of the game to give White the early advantage in the seventh minute with an assist from junior Cameron Tucker.
Blue answered with a pair of goals from senior Lizzy Braby in the 25th and freshman Ellie Maughan in the 39th minute.
After two 30 minute periods and a goal in the 54th by Tucker, the two teams went back into the locker room tied 2-2.
In the final period of play, the Blue team scored an impressive five goals to run away and take the win.
Colohan scored back-to-back goals from outside the 18-yard box in the 62nd and 63rd minute, respectively.
"The Blue and White game is always exciting," Colohan said. "It kicks the season off. It was really fun to get out here and see how we're going to play. I saw lots of good things tonight and that makes it super exciting."
Senior Elise Flake added her own in the 71st minute before Colohan found the back of the net for the third time to record her hat trick.
Sophomore Natalie Clark rounded out the scoring in the 82nd, scoring a header off of a Brynlee Buhler cross.
The Cougars will play Colorado College at home for their second and final exhibition game of the season on Aug. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MDT. Audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.