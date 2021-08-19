The No. 15 BYU women's soccer team entered Thursday's season opener against Ohio State without first team All-WCC forward Cameron Tucker.
Good thing for the Cougars, they still have Mikayla Colohan.
The three-time All-American midfielder dazzled the home crowd with her footwork and took care of the scoring for BYU, notching two first-half goals in a 3-0 victory over the Buckeyes in front of 1,632 fans at South Field.
“I was really pleased with our performance against such a quality team,” Cougar coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “Kayla came through, that's why she's so good. She came through with two nice goals and Liv (Olivia) Smith was just tearing it up the sideline. It was a really good effort. We got a lot of good minutes from a lot of different players. We had really good energy and it was a great start to the season.”
Tucker, who tallied eight goals and eight assists in the spring, suffered a knee injury in Saturday's exhibition match with Weber State and is expected to miss the next three to four weeks.
“I think Cam is making some good progress,” Rockwood said. “We're hoping, and we know she's hoping, for sooner than three or four weeks.”
Ohio State opened the fall season like it ended the spring – losing to a team from the West Coast Conference. The Buckeyes dropped a 4-1 decision to eventual national champion Santa Clara in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
In the game's sixth minute, Smith passed the ball to Colohan in the box and she popped a shot over the head of Ohio State goalkeeper Bailey Kolinksi for a 1-0 lead.
“We had a little give and go,” Colohan said. “I made a diagonal cut across the back line and there was a little seam. Liv played a perfect ball to me and it was easy after that.”
Ohio State created some offense with high pressure in the first half but the BYU defense was up to the challenge and goalkeeper Cassidy Smith didn't face any dangerous attacks. On the other end of the field, the Cougars kept forcing the action and had six corner kicks, with Colohan's free kick nearly finding the back of the net but for a fine play by Kolinski to deflect the ball away.
In the 39th minute, Smith's pass connected with Colohan just outside the 18-yard line. Finding herself ummarked, Colohan took her time and blasted a rocket to the upper corner of the net for a 2-0 halftime lead.
“Liv found me and Ohio State didn't step, so I teed it up and was able to hit it,” Colohan said.
Only furious work from Kolinski and the Ohio State defense kept BYU off the board for most of the second half as the home team kept up the offensive pressure with a number of dangerous looks at the goal. The ball control didn't allow the Buckeyes many opportunities to score.
Ellie Maughan finished off the scoring in the 80th minute, gathering in a deflected ball inside the box and threading a shot past the Ohio State defense.
Smith was in a giving mood all night, assisting on all three goals by the Cougars.
Maybe she deserves a gift of some sort, right?
“Anything she wants, I'll give it to her,” Colohan said with a laugh. “She set me up perfectly.”
BYU's Laveni Vaka and Grace Johnson, along with Cassidy Smith, were terrific on the defensive third and kept the Buckeyes from finding any momentum offensively.
“Our defense really held strong,” Rockwood said. “Ohio State is a great attacking team and really dangerous, but our back line did a phenomenal job.”
Rockwood praised the play of forward Brecken Mozingo for her end-to-end work on the field.
“We also had great performances from our outside backs,” Rockwood added. “Petey (Kendell Peterson) and Liv are such keys for us in our attack.”
The Cougars outshot the Buckeyes 24-10 overall and had nine shots on goal to the visitor's one.
BYU (1-0-0) will go on the road for Game 2 with a trip to Alabama to play Auburn on Saturday.