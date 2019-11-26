Junior Mikayla Colohan and senior Elise Flake have been named semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the award's organization announced Tuesday.
Colohan has started in all 22 games, while recording 39 points after connecting with the back of the net 16 times and tallying seven assists. She has four game-winning goals as the Cougars are the only remaining undefeated team in the country. On the season, Colohan has tallied 98 shots, including 48 on frame. She was most recently named West Coast Conference Player of the Year after being awarded player of the week twice and leading the conference in shots.
Flake leads a strong BYU offense with a total of 20 goals, seven assists, 47 points and 80 shots. Her 20 goals make her the second player in BYU history to score 20 or more goals in a single season and is fifth in the record book for career goals with 40. On the season, she has six game-winning goals, including games against ranked opponents Texas A&M, Kansas and Louisville. Flake was named to the West Coast Conference First Team.
Lindsi Lisonbee Cutshall (2012) and Ashley Hatch (2016) are the only other players to be named semifinalists in BYU history.
Three finalists for the award, as voted on by NCAA Division I soccer coaches, will be announced on Dec. 6.