Mikayla Colohan's late goal lifted the BYU women's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday night.
"We felt it was going to come and Mikayla stepped up and came through for us when we really needed it," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "Anytime you are on the road and you leave an opportunity and are only up 1-0, anything can happen and it changed the momentum. I am very proud of the ways we continued to get results."
Senior forward Elise Flake scored the first goal of the match in the 21st minute as she beat the Bulldogs' (1-1) goalkeeper outside the 18-yard box and passed the ball into an open net, giving the Cougars (2-0) a 1-0 lead.
In the first half, BYU outshot Mississippi State 10-2 and was led by Flake's five total attempts.
The Bulldogs were awarded a penalty kick in the 65th minute and converted on the shot, placing the ball to the right side of the goal to even the game at 1-all.
In the 85th minute, Colohan stepped up to take a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box and found the far side netting to put the Cougars back on top 2-1 and ultimately give BYU it's second win of the season.
Goalkeeper Sabrina Davis made a diving save as the clock ran out to secure the Cougars' victory.
BYU recorded 20 shots and nine corner kicks while the Bulldogs tallied seven and one, respectively.
The Cougars return to South Field for the home opener vs. Southern Utah, on Friday at 8 p.m. MDT. The game will be streamed live on the WCC Network and audio broadcasts can be heard on the BYU Sports Network/BYU Cougars App, BYU Radio 107.9 FM and ESPN 960 AM/ESPN 960 App.
GAME NOTES
Flake tallied her first goal of the season and 21st as a Cougar.
Colohan's goal is the second of the season, giving her the game-winner in both games of the season.
The last time BYU recorded 20+ shots in a game came against Saint Mary's in 2018.
Colohan led the team with a total of eight shots in her 90 minutes of play.