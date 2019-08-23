TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (August 22, 2019)- An early goal by Hermann Trophy candidate Mikayla Colohan was all BYU needed to open the 2019 season with a 1-0 victory over SEC powerhouse Alabama, Thursday.
"It was a hard fought physical game and I liked seeing our team battle and get us the win on the road," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said.
Colohan put the ball in the far left corner of the net after getting a cross from teammate Lizzy Braby to give the early 1-0 lead for the visiting Cougar team. The goal came in the eighth minute of the contest and was Colohan's first of the season and ninth of her career.
Through the first 45 minutes of play, the Cougars controlled the majority of the possession while recording seven shots to Alabama's four. BYU also had four corners to the Crimson Tide's one.
The second half saw both teams battling hard back and forth. Alli Berk gave Alabama its best opportunity to get the equalizer in the 59th minute with the ball going just to the left of the net.
In the 76th minute BYU had a chance to add to its lead when junior forward Makaylie Moore was able to get a shot off that went wide left of the net.
BYU finished the game with nine of its 15 shots on goal while notching five corners. For the game, the Crimson Tide tallied a total of nine shots with three on goal and recorded two corners.
The Cougars remain in SEC country, playing at Mississippi State on Saturday, at 6 p.m. MDT. The game will be carried live on the BYU Sports Network/BYU App/107.9 FM and ESPN 960 AM/ESPN 960 AM App. Greg Wrubell and Avery Walker will have the action from Starkville.