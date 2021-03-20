STOCKTON, Calif. — A dominating second half performance, including four goals, led No. 17 BYU women’s soccer to a victory over Pacific, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at Knoles Field.
Pacific scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute, but were scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Bella Folino struck first for BYU with a goal in the 27th minute to equalize the game. The goal was assisted by Mikayla Colohan.
Both teams battled back-and-forth for the remainder of the half.
BYU came out firing in the second half, outshooting Pacific 21-6, with 13-4 shots on goal throughout the game.
Sophomore Brecken Morzingo scored the first goal in the second half, in the 48th minute, giving BYU the 2-1 lead. Morzingo’s goal was her second of the season.
In the 56th minute, two Cougars scored. Folino scored her second of the game, at 56:07, with an assist from Colohan. After resetting, Colohan took a shot at the goal that was deflected to Rachel McCarthy, who then scored at 56:53. Folino now has seven goals on the season, while McCarthy has six.
In the 78th minute, McCarthy was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Colohan took the PK and scored, making her perfect on four straight PKs in the last four games. The midfielder’s goal was her eighth of the season.
BYU is now 6-3-0 on the season, and 3-1-0 in West Coast Conference play.
The Cougars return to California on Wed., March. 24, to face San Diego for more WCC play. The matchup was originally scheduled earlier in the year, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT and will be carried live on the BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio 107.9 FM/BYU Cougars App with Greg Wrubell on the call.