When pressed on the issue, BYU’s Rachel McCarthy said there are a lot of her teammates as fast as she is on the soccer pitch.
She’s just being modest: McCarthy’s superior speed was on full display on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a penalty kick for a first-half goal and a spectacular score in the second half of a 4-1 victory against Utah Valley on South Field.
“She definitely is one of the very fastest,” BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “She’s extremely explosive and we, as a team, need to do a better job of finding Rach and Cam (Tucker) and even Abbie (Kotter), who plays with good pace, too.”
Star midfielder Mikayla Colohan scored two goals for the 17th-ranked Cougars, including a 30-yard bomb in the first five minutes of the match along with a penalty kick later in the first half. Colohan has scored seven goals in the past five matches.
Opponents pay a lot of attention to Colohan, so developing more scoring threats is important. McCarthy, a sophomore from American Fork, has also been very productive this season with four goals and four assists.
“I think it’s the energy we need to bring,” McCarthy said. “Today we worked on getting into a two-touch rhythm and we moved the ball better this game.”
Utah Valley tied the score at 1-all at the 18:31 mark when Cassidy McCormick slotted home a goal after the BYU defense failed to clear a shot in the box. Invigorated, the Wolverines very nearly took the lead when Anna Pickering had a great opportunity at the 21:00 mark. Cougar goalkeeper Cassidy Smith was able to smother that shot.
A few moments later, McCarthy raced after a pass in the box and was pulled down by a UVU defender, which resulted in Colohan’s penalty kick for a 2-1 BYU lead at the half.
London Miller had a couple of dangerous opportunities for the Wolverines early in the second half but Smith was up to the challenge and the lead stayed at 2-1.
At 65:09, Olivia Wade sent a long pass into the attacking third that the speedy McCarthy chased down. She fired a hard shot past UVU goalkeeper Isabel Jones-Dawe for a 3-1 BYU lead.
“I was thinking, ‘I’m here and I getting to the ball,’” McCarthy said. “I looked up and saw that the defender was right behind me. Then I saw it was just me and the goalie and I knew what I needed to do.”
The final Cougar goal came with just 45 seconds to play as Jamie Shepherd’s shot deflected into the UVU goal.
BYU was coming off a disappointed 2-1 loss to Santa Clara last Saturday and needed a win to build its confidence for the rest of West Coast Conference play.
“It’s always hard to play UVU,” Rockwood said. “It’s always a battle, especially coming off a loss. I think we showed a lot of character. This wasn’t an easy game by any stretch. It was close at the beginning and we kind of had to grind it. We found a way to get the job done and put in four goals.”
BYU outshot the Wolverines 26-12, including 15-7 in the second half. The Cougars have never lost to UVU, posting a 7-0-0 record in the series.
BYU (5-3-0 overall, 2-1-0 in WCC play) travels to Stockton, Calif., on Saturday for a league match against Pacific.