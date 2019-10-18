The No. 5 BYU women’s soccer team secured its highest scoring game of the season against West Coast Conference opponent Saint Mary’s, 8-0, Friday night at South Field.
“The last two games we’ve done so well offensively and defensively so I challenged the team at the beginning of this game to go out and make a statement,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “My players coming off the bench play with the same intensity and speed of play as the starters. We’re just trying to maintain that consistency of speed of play and attack.”
BYU (13-0-1, 3-0-1 WCC) made its appearance on the scoreboard after a shot by senior Danika Serassio ricocheted off the crossbar to an open junior Cameron Tucker, who connected with the ball for the 1-0 lead in the 27th minute of the game.
At the 31-minute mark, Hermann Trophy nominee Mikayla Colohan increased the Cougars' advantage to 2-0 as she drilled the ball from just outside the six-yard box and found the back of the net. Just a minute later, Hermann Trophy nominee Elise Flake collected the ball near the midfield and took on the rest of the defense before firing a shot to the right corner for BYU's third goal of the game.
Minutes before the end of the first half, Colohan slid the ball across the face of the goal where freshman Ellie Maughan connected with the back of the net for the 4-0 advantage in the 43rd minute.
After 45 minutes of play, the Cougars outshot the Gaels (6-7-1, 0-3-1 WCC) 15 to two.
Flake opened the second half with a shot rocketing to the top right corner of the goal to extend BYU's lead to 5-0 in the 52nd minute.
At the 59-minute mark, Tucker found Colohan in front of the goal as the midfielder found the back of the net for the second time to make the score 6-0.
In the 89th minute, senior Ella Ballstaedt scored from inside the 18-yard box for a 7-0 advantage after receiving the ball from freshman Rachel McCarthy.
A minute later, freshman Kendell Petersen and junior Brynlee Buhler tag-teamed on the assist to freshman Lytiana Akinaka as she one-touched the ball to the far side of the net, giving BYU the 8-0 victory.
The Cougars will continue WCC play on the road against Portland on Friday, Oct. 23, at Merlo Field. The match will begin at 7 p.m. PDT and audio broadcasts will be available on BYU Sports Network and ESPN 960 AM. The game will be live streamed on the WCC Network.