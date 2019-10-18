The BYU women’s soccer team relies on pressure, both with its offense and its defense, to punish their opponents into submission.
So far in 2019, that’s been a deadly combination.
The fifth-ranked Cougars (12-0-1 overall, 2-0-1 in WCC play) are 13th in the country in goals against average (.491) and have posted nine shutouts.
The numbers are even more impressive on the offensive end.
BYU is second nationally in goals per game (3.23) just behind No. 2 Stanford (3.85). The Cougars are tied for third in shots per game (19.54) and fifth in shots on goal per game (9.00).
Senior forward Elise Flake leads BYU with 11 goals and junior midfielder Makayla Colohan is the catalyst for the offense, contributing eight goals and four assists. The Cougars are spreading the scoring around, too: 13 players have scored this season and seven have at least two goals each.
Colohan was listed as the No. 16 player in the country by Top Drawer Soccer, with Flake checking in at No. 61 in the Top 100. Jamie Shepherd and SaraJayne Affleck claimed the No. 10 and 48 spots in the Top 100 Freshman poll.
BYU takes on Saint Mary’s on Friday at South Field to continue West Coast Conference play. The Gaels have opened league play 0-2-1, losing to San Francisco (4-0) and San Diego (5-0) before tying with Portland (1-1) on Saturday.
The Cougars have never lost to Saint Mary’s, posting an 8-0-1 all-time record.