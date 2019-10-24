PORTLAND, Ore. - A pair of first half goals was all the No. 4 BYU women's soccer team needed to stay undefeated on the season and take a 2-0 win over Portland Wednesday night at Merlo Field.
"It was quite a battle for us tonight," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "A lot of respect for Portland, defensively they did a great job shutting things down for us. This wasn't an easy game by any means. It was physical, fast and a little hectic at times but we found a way to make it happen."
MAC Hermann Trophy nominee Elise Flake put the Cougars (14-0-1, 4-0-1 WCC) on the board in the 20th minute as Mikayla Colohan took the ball to the end line and sent it back to an open Lizzy Braby before finding Flake with her back in front of the goal. A quick turn and the forward sent the ball into the top of the net for the 1-0 lead.
In the 32nd minute, Ashton Brockbank scored from outside the 18-yard box after sneaking the ball through the hands of Portland's (4-5-1, 0-3-2 WCC) keeper, giving BYU a 2-0 advantage.
After the first half, the Cougars outshot the Pilots 7-3 while both goalkeepers recorded a save apiece.
The first 20 minutes of play in the second half featured back-and-forth possession between the two teams with both recording a shot on goal.
In the final 10 minutes of play both teams offensive pressure picked up, but the defenses prevailed as neither team found the back of the net and BYU's first half goals proved to be enough.
After 90 minutes of play, the Cougars recorded 14 shots compared to Portland's seven. Sabrina Davis tallied two saves on the night.
The Cougars return to South Field as they host San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. MDT.