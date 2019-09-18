The BYU women’s soccer team will make an important road trip this week with a lot of momentum.
The Cougars (6-0-0) are ranked No. 7 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll as they prepare for a two-game set in the Midwest. On Thursday, BYU has a huge match against No. 14 Kansas in Lawrence, followed by a Saturday meeting against Kansas State in Manhattan.
“Kansas is a return trip from when they were out here a few years ago,” BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “They’ve had a fantastic start to the season. We’ve never played Kansas State before but since we were returning the game to Kansas we wanted to get another good quality game in.”
The Cougar defense has been practically impenetrable with just one goal allowed this season – a penalty kick allowed in the second match against Mississippi State. Counting the final 29:28 of last year’s 2-1 loss to TCU in the NCAA first round, the Cougars haven’t given up a goal in the run of play in nearly 570 minutes on the pitch.
Kansas is 7-1-0 this season, with wins against Nebraska, Loyola-Chicago, No. 20 Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Purdue, Northwestern and Western Michigan. The Jayhawks only loss was to DePaul (1-0). Kansas has outscored their opponents 18-3 and are led by senior forward Katie McClure, who has scored seven of those goals.
Kansas State is 2-4-2 this season, including a 3-2 loss to Gonzaga.
BYU is coming off a 1-0 win at Utah Valley that proved costly. Freshman midfielder Jamie Shepherd, who has started all six matches, was issued two yellow cards and according to women’s college soccer rules will have to sit out the next match.
“We’re not sure (who will play in her place),” Rockwood said. “We’ll talk about it and see what happens. We’ve trained in some other formations so we might have to look at something else. We’re pretty deep on this team. Jamie has played the majority of minutes in that spot, so someone else will have the opportunity to step up for us.”
Senior defender Danika Serassio, who scored the game-winner against Utah Valley, was asked if she valued her first career goal or yet another shutout (the team’s fifth) more.
“Earning another clean sheet,” she responded. “The only goal we’ve given up is a penalty kick, so we wanted to keep that shutout in the run of play. It’s more important to us. Coming into the season that was something we wanted to make sure that we did.”