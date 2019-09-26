After a successful trip to Kansas, the No. 5 BYU women’s volleyball team has reached the last week of the preseason undefeated.
The Cougars moved to 8-0-0 overall by topping No. 14 Kansas 2-0 and Kansas State 5-0, both on the road. BYU has a road trip to Long Beach State on Thursday and returns home for a match against UC Irvine on Saturday at South Field.
The No. 5 ranking is the highest for the Cougars since reaching No. 4 in 2016.
BYU is the top team in the country in goals against average (.143), having surrendering just one goal in eight matches. The single goal was scored on a penalty kick by Mississippi State in the second match of the year, so the Cougars have not allowed a goal in nearly 750 minutes of soccer going back to last season. BYU is also fifth in the country in shots per game (20.50).
Senior forward Elise Flake leads the Cougars in scoring with 15 points, including seven goals. Junior forward Cameron Tucker scored a hat trick in the win against Kansas State and was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week.
BYU will open WCC play at Santa Clara on Oct. 5.