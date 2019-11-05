The dream is still alive.
The No. 4 BYU women’s soccer team needed a goal from freshman SaraJayne Affleck in the second overtime to win 2-1 at San Francisco on Saturday to remain unbeaten and in the running for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The final week of the season is going to be just as challenging.
Gonzaga -- 11-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in West Coast Conference play – is coached by former BYU assistant Chris Watkins, so if anyone knows what Jennifer Rockwood and her team will do, it’s the Zags.
Gonzaga is coming off a 1-0 win against Saint Mary’s and pushed Santa Clara to the limit on Oct. 26 before falling 1-0.
BYU has never lost to the Zags in nine meeting dating back to 2003.
The Cougars end WCC play at home on Saturday against Loyola Marymount, It will be the last regular season match for seniors Ella Ballstaedt, Lizzy Braby, Sabrina Davis, Elise Flake, Alyssa Jefferson, Rachel Lyman and Danika Serassio.
BYU is 8-1-1 against Loyola Marymount all-time.
The Cougars are currently 6-0-1 in WCC play, a half-game ahead of Santa Clara at 5-0-2. To earn their seventh league title in nine seasons, BYU needs strong performances in both matches this week.