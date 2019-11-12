BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood and junior Mikayla Colohan were named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year while nine players received All-WCC honors, the league announced Tuesday.
Joining Colohan on the All-WCC First Team are seniors Elise Flake and Alyssa Jefferson while seniors Lizzy Braby and Rachel Bingham Lyman were named to the All-WCC Second Team. The honorable mention list featured senior Sabrina Davis, senior Danika Serassio, freshman Jamie Shepherd and junior Cameron Tucker. Shepherd and SaraJayne Affleck received All-Freshman honors.
In a record-breaking 25th season, Rockwood has led the team to an 18-0-1 overall record and an 8-0-1 record in conference action to bring home the second-consecutive outright WCC Championship and the coach of the year accolade. This is the first time in program history that the team has finished the regular season undefeated as she has tallied a total of 23 winning seasons. The 2019 season marks her 20th appearance in the NCAA tournament.
In the midfield, Colohan has managed to score 14 goals, including four game-winners while adding six assists for 34 points on the season. She leads the conference with a total of 85 shots and 42 shots on goal. In league play, Colohan found the back of the net eight times, scoring in six of the nine matches. She also recorded all six of her assists during conference action. The junior was named WCC Player of the Week twice throughout the season.
Jefferson, Lyman, Serassio and Davis anchored a strong defense that only allowed nine goals all season and recorded a total of 12 shutouts. The defense boasted a .490 goals against average that is ranked 10th in the nation.
The Cougar offense was second in the nation for goals scored with 68 and in scoring offense with 3.58 goals per game. Flake led the conference with an impressive 18 goals and five game-winners while tallying five assists, 41 points and 66 shots. Lizzy Braby led the team with 11 assists and added five goals and Cameron Tucker recorded seven goals and seven assists. Shepherd tallied a goal and three assists while Affleck added three goals and two assists.
At the No. 4 spot in the United Soccer Coaches and Top Drawer Soccer Polls, BYU was award a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and will host Boise State on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. MST.