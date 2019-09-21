MANHATTAN, Kansas – A hat trick by junior Cameron Tucker aided the No. 7 BYU women’s soccer team to a dominant 5-0 win over Kansas State on Saturday night.
"It was a great game especially in the second half as we put the goals away," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "I think the most important thing for us from the game was getting another shutout. Our team defense and backline was phenomenal."
Tucker put BYU (8-0) on the board in the fifth minute as she took on the Wildcat (2-5-2) defense outside the 18-yard box, placing the ball past a diving goalkeeper to give the Cougars an early 1-0 advantage.
After 45 minutes of play, BYU tallied 11 shots compared to Kansas State’s three as goalkeeper Cassidy Smith recorded her first save of the season.
Tucker scored her second goal of the game in the 48th minute as she received the ball from freshman Jamie Shepherd and blasted the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
In the 59th minute, Tucker recorded her first career hat trick as senior Lizzy Braby crossed the ball to an open Tucker, extending the Cougars’ lead to 3-0.
The last time a Cougar scored a hat trick was in 2016 when Ashley Hatch recorded three goals at San Francisco.
Junior Mikayla Colohan scored a goal of her own as she headed in the ball off an Ella Ballstaedt corner kick in the 70th minute to give BYU a dominant 4-0 lead.
The Cougars were awarded a penalty kick in the 85th minute for their fifth goal of the match. After drawing the foul, freshman Kendall Petersen stepped up to take the kick and scored her first goal of the season.
On the game, BYU recorded 29 shots and six corner kicks while the Wildcats tallied nine and two, respectively.
The Cougars continue on the road as they travel to Long Beach State on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. PDT. The game will be streamed live on BigWest.tv and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Sports Network/BYU Cougars App, 107.9 FM and ESPN 960 AM/ESPN 960 App.