In this time of social distancing due to the affects and spread of the COVID-19 virus, many BYU sports fans are looking for ways to stay connected to the Cougars.
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe released a video on Tuesday, talking about how COVID-19 has affected the BYU athletics department, the student-athletes and BYU fans around the world.
"In the past few days I have had the experience of communicating with BYU's coaches and athletic staff and many of our student athletes. The vast majority of them are well, they are resilient and able to adapt to the changes around them," Holmoe said in the video that was published on social media. "They are already looking forward to resuming where they left off on the road to achieving their long-time goals and dreams."
When news came from the NCAA that the championships for winter and springs sports were canceled, many athletes and coaches were saddened by the news. BYU men's basketball coach has said that the locker room was the saddest he's ever been in.
In his video, Holmoe talked about the feelings of those teams since the news of the cancelling of the season.
"Their initial sadness of the abrupt stoppage of their seasons subsided quickly as they learned of the benefits of their sacrifice for the betterment and safety of our community," Holmoe said. "Social distancing to flatten the curve became their new reality, and least for their immediate future.
"Our coaches are eager to continue mentoring their student athletes in this transition period," Holmoe continued. "It has been heart-warming for me to see the love and compassion these coaches have for their athletes. It is wonderful to see how much these athletes and coaches want to be their for each other. ... Their faith is strong and their hope for the future is bright."
Holmoe addressed many other topics including eligibility relief for student athletes in spring sports, as well as ticket refunds and the athletic department's plan during this time, and for when games resume.
In closing he said, "As I told our athletes, coaches and staff, take care of yourself. Take care of your family. Take care of your neighbors. Be loyal, strong and true. That’s what you are. We’ll get through this together."