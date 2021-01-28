No. 16 BYU women's volleyball has scheduled a match against in-state foe Utah Valley on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. at Lockhart Arena.
The Cougars were previously expected to host Santa Clara Feb. 2-3, before the Broncos postponed their season two weeks due to COVID-19-related issues.
Thursday's match will be broadcast on the WAC Digital Network and marks the 16th meeting between the two Utah teams. BYU has won all 15 matches in the series, including six matches at Lockhart Arena. The Cougars swept the Wolverines last season when they played in the 2019 BYU Nike Invitational at the Smith Fieldhouse.
BYU is coming off a road sweep at Portland where the Cougars swept back-to-back matches against the Pilots. UVU will open its 2020-21 season against Seattle U Feb. 1-2, before hosting BYU later in the week.