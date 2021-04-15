BYU’s 3-0 sweep of UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Thursday was a perfect example of what happens when a plan comes together.
The Cougars logged a season-high 16 blocks in a 26-24, 31-29, 25-17 victory, fighting off a set point in Set 1 and seven – count ‘em, seven – set points in the second before dominating in the third to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.
“It was really cool,” BYU senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg said. “Our coaching staff had a really good game plan. I thought we executed it really well. We got good touches and that brought a lot of energy. Everyone – our pins, our middles, our back row – we were converting on those blocks and that was really huge.”
Eschenberg ruined the Bruins with eight block assists and 11 kills while hitting .421.
“Kennedy was a beast,” Cougar coach Heather Olmstead said. “She got in No.1’s face (Emily Ryan) early and kind of stunned them. And she never stopped.”
BYU (17-1) faces a daunting task in the regional semifinals: Top overall seed and unbeaten Wisconsin. The match was moved to Saturday to accommodate BYU’s no Sunday play policy.
The Badgers (16-0) dispatched Weber State in straight sets on Thursday.
“We’re super grateful to the NCAA for changing up the tournament for us,” Olmstead said. “We talked about that as a team. We look forward to playing the No. 1 seed and we’re anxious to keep getting better and see how good we can be.”
UCLA led 11-7 in Set 1 and had set point at 24-23. The Cougars scored the next three points – a Taylen Ballard-Nixon kill, an ace from Abbey Dayton and another Ballard-Nixon score – to claim the first set 26-24.
BYU trailed by as many as six points in Set 2 but came back to tie it at 24-all on an Eschenberg kill. UCLA had seven set points but the Cougars fought off every one to stay alive. At 29-29, Whitney Bower and Leilani Dodson combined for a block and a 30-29 lead. Dodson and Erin Livingston combined to reject the next Bruins attack for the 31-29 win.
“A couple of things were really important in those set points,” Eschenberg said. “We were focusing on the moment and on the job we wanted to do. During those big moments, we had energy throughout the game. We had energy on the court, from our coaches and from the bench. It was just amazing and magical.”
Consecutive blocks gave the Cougars a 16-12 lead in Set 3 and it was 20-13 after an ace from Abbey Dayton. At match point, Ballard-Nixon came flying out of the back row for a kill and the match.
Mac May led all hitters with 18 kills for UCLA, but the BYU defense was superb and held the Bruins to a .115 hitting percentage.
“Our coaching staff did an excellent job on scout,” Olmstead said. “Dave Hyte and Jonny Neeley were able to put together a plan. Our kids knew it and were comfortable with it. They felt like knew what UCLA was going to do. We got some stops early and they had to think about that. The 16 blocks were incredible, but we had, many many more block touches that were just fabulous. We were able to get transition out of those touches and that got us in some really good spots as well.”
Ballard-Nixon led a balanced Cougar attack with 14 kills and five block assists and Erin Livingston added 12. Dodson served well and contributed seven block assists. Bower finished with 38 assists and 11 digs and libero Madi Allen had 13 digs.