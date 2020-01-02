BYU men’s volleyball is going high tech in 2020.
Video boards — three of them — were installed in the Smith Fieldhouse during the fall and are connected to iPads to allow for more intense breakdowns of passing and serving during practices.
“We can do a lot more personal tutoring,” BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead said. “We can give them feedback immediately. We can slow it down so they can see each movement. They can see if they get a good toss when they are serving. We can really take the time to look at what we’re doing.”
Olmstead’s roster is filled with more returning talent that just about any team in the country. Libero Taylor Richards graduated and outside hitter Storm Fa’agata-Tafuga ended up retiring due to medical reasons.
Otherwise, the Cougars are loaded and deep every single position.
“We’re a big, physical team,” Olmstead said. “If we can be in system we’re as good as any team in the country. If opponents can get us off the net, we’ve got to take a little different timing and tempo on our swings, which slows us down. We need to pass well so all of our options are available.”
Where were we?
Youth and injuries kept the Cougars from the top of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation standings in 2019. BYU suffered a four-match losing streak — all on the road — in early February and had a hard time recovering. A highlight was a two-match set at home in mid-March, upsetting No. 4 UCLA 3-2 and No. 6 Pepperdine 3-1. But a home loss to McKendree (3-1) in the BYU Invitational sent the Cougars on a five-match losing skid. BYU did knock off No. 4 seed Stanford in the MPSF quarterfinals (3-2) but fell in a sweep to No. 1 seed Pepperdine on the semifinals.
The Cougars (13-12 overall, 6-6 MPSF) were ranked as high as No. 3 in the AVCA poll and finished at No. 11.
Breaking down the roster
BYU will field one of the most imposing front lines in the country in 2020.
Junior opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez (4.29 kills per set, .281, 32 aces) was a first team All-MPSF selection and has one of the strongest arms in the country. Outside hitter Davide Gardini (3.47 kps, .320) was MPSF Freshman of the Year in 2019. Both players return after spending valuable time with their respective national teams (Puerto Rico for Fernandez, Italy for Gardini) this summer.
There will be a good battle for the other outside hitter spot between seniors Andrew Lincoln, Cyrus Fa’alogo and Zach Eschenberg and sophomores Kana’i Akana and Alex Ah Sue.
BYU is set in the middle with 6-9 senior Miki Jauhiainen (.376, 1.00 blocks per set) and 6-9 junior Felipe de Brito Ferreira (.498, 1.01 bps) returning. Sophomore Brandon Oberender played in 18 sets last season and hit .441 while newcomer Gavin Julien (6-8 Fr.) is a two-time member of the U.S. Boys Youth National team.
“Offensively in the men’s game you’ve got to have some big, physical guys taking big swings out of system in those rallies,” Olmstead said. “We’ll be able to hit with range all over the court. Defensively, being big and physical allows us to slow things down at the net and play some defense.”
Senior setter Wil Stanley (9.52 assists per set) is back and healthy after playing in only 13 matches last season due to injury.
“Wil went through the ringer last year,” Olmstead said. “He’s been very diligent and stayed here all summer, working out every day. He’s lost some weight and tried to get stronger. I think we’re in a good spot with him.”
Sophomore Brody Earnest filled in nicely during Stanley’s absence and was named to the All-Freshman MPSF team. Returned missionary Gavin Heap comes from a family of Cougars: Brothers Andrew (2008, 2012-13) and Tyler (2010, 2013-15) also played in Provo.
The Cougars are in good shape at libero with junior Zach Hendrickson — who played in 55 sets and averaged 1.49 digs per set — and returned missionary sophomore Mitch Worthington, who averaged 1.51 digs per set in 2017. Redshirt freshman Jon Stanley is a versatile player who can fill in at libero or outside hitter.
“We feel better about our libero position than we have in a number of years,” Olmstead said. “We’ve got depth top to bottom and it’s a good place to be. If we see similar numbers in games as we’re seeing in practice, our fans are going to enjoy watching that position this year.”
The chase begins
BYU was ranked No. 3 in the AVCA preseason poll and picked to finish at the top of the MPSF, so expectations are high. The Cougars open the 2020 season on the road at No. 11 Loyola-Chicago on Friday and meet No. 6 Lewis on Saturday. BYU returns home for a two-match set against No. 15 Penn State on Jan. 10 and 11.
UCLA, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, will be right on the Cougars’ heels in the MPSF along with Stanford and Pepperdine.
Olmstead said his players are improving every day and focused on reaching their lofty goals.
“I definitely get a sense that the guys were not happy with last year,” he said. “We really competed at home but we had our ups and downs away from Provo. The way we’ve practicing and came prepared for our workouts, I was impressed. We’ve talked a ton about our experience and the value there is to that. Even the kids that haven’t been starters have been through the mix and they understand how to work hard every single day. We’ve gained a little more urgency with each thing we approach, whether it’s in the weight room or on the court.”