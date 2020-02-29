BYU men's volleyball sweeps Stanford, wins 16th straight

The No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball team recorded its 16th straight victory beating the Stanford Cardinal in straight sets, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22.
Gabi Garcia Fernandez led the Cougars (16-0) with 12 kills while Davide Gardini anchored the Cougar defense with seven digs and Miki Juahiainen recorded seven blocks.
BYU cruised to a 25-12 first set victory after trailing early 2-1.
The Cougars created distance from the Cardinal in the first set with a 12-2 run which ended with emphatic back-to-back kills by Garcia Fernandez and forced a Stanford timeout. The 6-foot-7 junior from Puerto Rico was key to the first set victory recording six kills, an ace and a block.
In the second set, the Cougars struggled separate from the Cardinal. Every time it looked as though BYU was ready to put Stanford away, the Cardinal rallied and managed to keep it close throughout the second set.
However, a 3-0 run and a 4-0 run late in the set gave the Cougars the breathing room it had been searching for.
A late 3-0 by the visiting Cardinal made things interesting, but a final kill by BYU’s 6-foot-9 middle blocker from Finland, Jauhiainen, claimed the 25-21 set victory for the Cougars.
BYU finally faced some adversity when they found themselves trailing 11-9 in the third set, but the Cougars responded with a 7-0 run which featured outstanding play from Garcia Fernandez, Jauhianinen and senior outside hitter Zach Eschenberg.
The Cougars went on the claim the set 25-22 that ended with a Branden Oberender ace.
It was the last home match for the Cougars for more than a month. BYU will travel to Hawaii for a pair of matches next weekend and will visit California to play a trio of games against conference foes before returning home to face Grand Canyon on April 2.