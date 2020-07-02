BYU Men's volleyball vs. Ohio State 18
Brigham Young University head coach Shawn Olmstead talks with an official during the Cougars' season-opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes held Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

BYU men’s volleyball welcomed nine new athletes in the recruiting class of 2020, which creates a very unique situation on an already crowded roster.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA has granted seniors in sports with spring championships an extra year of eligibility. According to reports, the Cougars -- who were ranked No. 1 in the country when the season was cancelled -- will return their entire starting lineup and most of their roster for the 2021 season. Here's another key factor: The men's volleyball team generally has just four and a half scholarships available.

Where to put the new guys?

That's likely to be determined.

“We're looking forward to welcoming this year's recruiting class to campus this fall," BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. "It's always an exciting time for these young men and our team as we continue to build our program here at BYU. We've got great existing leadership on our current roster that will be great mentors to these incoming recruits as they transition to playing Division I volleyball."

Five of the recruits were named to the 2020 AVCA High School All-America Watchlist and BYU's class tied for 10th in the VolleyballMag.com recruiting rankings. The Cougars' incoming class represents four states from around the country, including Arizona, California, Illinois and Nevada.

Anthony Cherfan/6-6 Opposite-Outside Hitter/Los Angeles, Calif.

Last School: Bishop Alemany HS

Clubs: Santa Monica Volleyball Club, Sports Academy, Mamba Sports Academy

Three-time Scholar-Athlete honoree

2019 Chatsworth Varsity Tournament Champion

2019 Mission League All-League Second Team

David Hawkins/6-6 Outside Hitter/Clovis, Calif.

Last School: Clovis HS

Clubs: Clovis Volleyball Club, Central Cal Volleyball Club, Pacific Rim Volleyball Academy, Tsunami Volleyball Club

First-place finish at 2019 NVCA Far Westerns

2019 Central Section Champions

2018 DI Northern California Regional Runner-up

Ninth place at 2019 BJNC

2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist

Cooper Jarman/6-4 Setter/Las Vegas, Nev.

Last School: Palo Verde HS

Last Club: Vegas United Volleyball Club

2019 State Champion

2019 All-State First Team

Gold medal at Winter Volleyball Championships

Silver medal at SCVA Junior Boys Invitational

17 USA BJNC All-Tournament Team

Ian Little/6-6 Opposite Hitter/Temecula, Calif.

Last School: Temecula HS

Club: Forza 1 Volleyball Club

Three-time All-League First Team

2018 All-CIF Team Division 5

Zeo Meyer/6-4 Setter/Wheaton, Ill.

Last School: Wheaton-Warrenville South HS

Clubs: Sports Performance VB, 949 Volleyball Club, Future 18 Elite

14 AAU National Champions MVP

2019 17 Open BJNC All-Tournament Team (Third-place finish)

Second place at 2019 High Performance Championships (International division)

2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist

Jack Palmer/6-8 Outside Hitter/Encinitas, Calif.

Last School: La Costa Canyon HS

Club: Wave Volleyball

2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist

2019 CIF San Diego Section Semifinals

2018 CIF San Diego Section Champions

Miks Ramanis/6-4 Outside Hitter/Walnut Creek, Calif.

Last School: Northgate HS

Club: Pacific Rim Volleyball Academy

Two-time Diable Athletic League MVP

2019 NVCA Far Westerns Champions

2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist

Caleb Sorenson/6-7 Middle Blocker/Wheaton, Ill.

Last School: Wheaton North HS

Club: Pipeline Volleyball Club

Set high school single-season aces record with 50

2019 All-Conference

2019 Academic All-Conference

2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist

Brigham Spilsbury/6-5 Outside Hitter/Mesa, Ariz.

Last School: Mesa HS

Clubs: Aspire Volleyball Club, EVJ Volleyball Club

2019 Arizona Club Champions

2019 All-State First Team

Led the state in kills in 2018-19

Two-time All-Region First Team

2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist

