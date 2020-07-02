BYU men’s volleyball welcomed nine new athletes in the recruiting class of 2020, which creates a very unique situation on an already crowded roster.
Due to COVID-19, the NCAA has granted seniors in sports with spring championships an extra year of eligibility. According to reports, the Cougars -- who were ranked No. 1 in the country when the season was cancelled -- will return their entire starting lineup and most of their roster for the 2021 season. Here's another key factor: The men's volleyball team generally has just four and a half scholarships available.
Where to put the new guys?
That's likely to be determined.
“We're looking forward to welcoming this year's recruiting class to campus this fall," BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. "It's always an exciting time for these young men and our team as we continue to build our program here at BYU. We've got great existing leadership on our current roster that will be great mentors to these incoming recruits as they transition to playing Division I volleyball."
Five of the recruits were named to the 2020 AVCA High School All-America Watchlist and BYU's class tied for 10th in the VolleyballMag.com recruiting rankings. The Cougars' incoming class represents four states from around the country, including Arizona, California, Illinois and Nevada.
Anthony Cherfan/6-6 Opposite-Outside Hitter/Los Angeles, Calif.
Last School: Bishop Alemany HS
Clubs: Santa Monica Volleyball Club, Sports Academy, Mamba Sports Academy
Three-time Scholar-Athlete honoree
2019 Chatsworth Varsity Tournament Champion
2019 Mission League All-League Second Team
David Hawkins/6-6 Outside Hitter/Clovis, Calif.
Last School: Clovis HS
Clubs: Clovis Volleyball Club, Central Cal Volleyball Club, Pacific Rim Volleyball Academy, Tsunami Volleyball Club
First-place finish at 2019 NVCA Far Westerns
2019 Central Section Champions
2018 DI Northern California Regional Runner-up
Ninth place at 2019 BJNC
2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist
Cooper Jarman/6-4 Setter/Las Vegas, Nev.
Last School: Palo Verde HS
Last Club: Vegas United Volleyball Club
2019 State Champion
2019 All-State First Team
Gold medal at Winter Volleyball Championships
Silver medal at SCVA Junior Boys Invitational
17 USA BJNC All-Tournament Team
Ian Little/6-6 Opposite Hitter/Temecula, Calif.
Last School: Temecula HS
Club: Forza 1 Volleyball Club
Three-time All-League First Team
2018 All-CIF Team Division 5
Zeo Meyer/6-4 Setter/Wheaton, Ill.
Last School: Wheaton-Warrenville South HS
Clubs: Sports Performance VB, 949 Volleyball Club, Future 18 Elite
14 AAU National Champions MVP
2019 17 Open BJNC All-Tournament Team (Third-place finish)
Second place at 2019 High Performance Championships (International division)
2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist
Jack Palmer/6-8 Outside Hitter/Encinitas, Calif.
Last School: La Costa Canyon HS
Club: Wave Volleyball
2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist
2019 CIF San Diego Section Semifinals
2018 CIF San Diego Section Champions
Miks Ramanis/6-4 Outside Hitter/Walnut Creek, Calif.
Last School: Northgate HS
Club: Pacific Rim Volleyball Academy
Two-time Diable Athletic League MVP
2019 NVCA Far Westerns Champions
2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist
Caleb Sorenson/6-7 Middle Blocker/Wheaton, Ill.
Last School: Wheaton North HS
Club: Pipeline Volleyball Club
Set high school single-season aces record with 50
2019 All-Conference
2019 Academic All-Conference
2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist
Brigham Spilsbury/6-5 Outside Hitter/Mesa, Ariz.
Last School: Mesa HS
Clubs: Aspire Volleyball Club, EVJ Volleyball Club
2019 Arizona Club Champions
2019 All-State First Team
Led the state in kills in 2018-19
Two-time All-Region First Team
2020 AVCA All-America Watchlist