Every starter from the 2020 BYU men’s volleyball team had options.
After the season was cut short by the pandemic, players had offers to play professionally overseas. The seniors could have taken their degree and moved on to the next stage in life.
Instead, they all came back because the work wasn’t finished.
“It just means the world that they all came back,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “It shows our team had a really strong chemistry and culture. There was no doubt the way the guys finished last year they didn’t just want to go their separate ways. They wanted to keep the gang together and have another shot. Why not? We talked to them individually. Every single one of them that could have left had options.”
As expected the Cougars are the No. 1 team in national polls as the 2021 season begins. BYU opens its 20-game schedule with a pair of matches against No. 8 UCLA in the Smith Fieldhouse Thursday and Saturday.
“Being No. 1 is the best spot to get better,” returning AVCA Player of the Year Gabi Garcia Fernandez said. “When you’re No. 1 you have a target on your back. When you’re not No. 1, you’re trying to beat the No. 1 team. We have to maintain that ranking and it’s harder than arriving to be the No. 1 team. I feel like we can do it. There is no doubt in my mind that this team is capable of maintaining that No. 1 spot throughout the season. I believe in these guys and this program.”
Where were we?
The biggest volleyball weekend for men’s college volleyball in 2020 turned out to be the last.
No. 2 BYU traveled to No. 1 Hawaii for two matches in Honolulu on March 5 and 6. The Cougars surprisingly swept the Warriors on the first night (25-15, 25-17, 25-20) but the home team rallied for a 3-2 victory (20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-17) one night later.
BYU (17-1) assumed the No. 1 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and the mantle of favorite to win the NCAA title. A few days later, COVID-19 shut down college sports.
Familiar Faces
Garcia Fernandez (4.00 kills per set, .343 hitting percentage) returns along with his lethal jump serve. He already holds the season record for aces with 56 and with 139 in his career could surpass the program record of 182 held by Team USA star Taylor Sander.
Outside hitter Davide Gardini (3.61 kps, .370) earned first team All-American honors along with setter Wil Stanley (10.74 kills per set, team .358 hitting percentage). The middles — Filipe de Brito Ferreira and Miki Jauhiainen — are both seniors who are great blockers and hit for high percentages. The other outside hitter is senior Zach Eschenberg, who often gets overlooked because of the other stars on the team but had 132 kills and hit .300 last season. The libero is two-year starter Mitch Worthington.
Utilizing depth
The Cougars have plenty of talent on the bench as well, including serving specialist Jon Stanley, high flying sophomore middle Gavin Julien and a very talented freshman class. Setter Zeo Meyer and outside hitter Miks Ramanis could earn playing time and also provide stiff competition for the returners in practice.
“Competing against my teammates is way harder than competing against someone else,” Garcia Fernandez said. “Your teammates know what you do and who you are. They know your tendencies. Practice is not easy. Every day everyone is getting better at something and bringing something new to the table. We play at a very good level in practice and we’re getting way stronger.”
The schedule
The Cougars will play only Mountain Pacific Sports Federation opponents, though Olmstead said he has standing agreements with three or four out-of-conference teams for contingencies if league games are canceled. Other conferences have started playing league-only schedules as well, though the Big West likely won’t get begin play until late February.
BYU opens with six straight home matches against UCLA, Pepperdine and Grand Canyon. All ten home matches are slated to be televised on BYUtv, which will also pick up the regular-season ending matches at UCLA April 6 and 10.
The challenge
If there’s a weakness on the BYU team, it’s hard to see. The Cougars biggest opponent might be complacency as they eye the school’s first men’s volleyball national title since 2004.
The players are aware of that temptation and focused on keeping their edge.
“We’re a team that never stopped working,” setter Wil Stanley said. “We’re never just happy with winning games and being the No. 1 team in the country. Our mindset and our culture is that we never settle. We try to get better each and every day.”