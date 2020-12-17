For much of the spring and summer, the BYU men’s volleyball team became the tallest group of golfers in the country.
The Cougars were ranked No. 1 in the national polls back in March when the rest of the season and the national championships were canceled due to the pandemic.
“We couldn’t get into the gym very much after that, so a lot of the guys picked up different hobbies,” BYU setter Wil Stanley said. “Some guys started hiking, or playing cards or playing golf. We wanted to keep our minds and bodies active and we got to do a lot of these things together a long as we were social distancing.”
Stanley said he’s been golfing longer than just about anyone on the team and he’s pretty consistent, but added that 6-foot-9 outside hitter Davide Gardini was golfing a lot and 6-7 opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez was also getting pretty good.
“Our assistant coach, Micah Naone, really got into golf as well,” Stanley said. “It was a way we could have fun, talk some trash to each other and still stay active.”
Good news for BYU fans: The Cougars are still pretty good at volleyball, too.
Spring athletes were given an extra year by the NCAA and the entire BYU roster decided to come back for 2021 for another shot at a national title, even though many of them had lucrative professional opportunities.
“Everyone came back and that definitely speaks to the culture we built last year,” Stanley said. “The idea was for the guys to come in, work hard and grind. We had such an abrupt stop to the season. That really sparked the guys to come back. We knew how hard we worked to be the best team in the country. The seniors all came back and we’re all committed.”
The Cougars have been luckier than most programs and have been able to conduct voluntary workouts in September and October. Official practices began at the beginning of November.
Head coach Shawn Olmstead and his staff have been dealing with new information and guidelines practically every day since the pandemic started.
“We lost the season, then we found out we were losing our camps and we were restricted in our recruiting,” Olmstead said. “It felt weird, like the Twilight Zone. Everyone was trying to find answers and nobody really had any. It still kind of feels that way.”
Olmstead said the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation is ready to go in early January but nonconference matches are still being determined. The MPSF will return to the old format where teams will play two games in the same location on a road trip. The Big West Conference is moving to a bubble format to limit travel so fitting nonconference games into the schedule is going to be challenging.
The Cougars will hold a scrimmage at 7 tonight in the Smith Fieldhouse, with attendance limited to family and staff members.
The Fieldhouse creates a unique atmosphere for volleyball and has one of the best home court advantages in the country. BYU is 57-10 (85%) at home since Olmstead took the head coaching job for 2016 season.
Playing volleyball in a nearly empty arena in 2021 will require some adjustment.
“We need to bring it, our bench and the six guys on the court,” Stanley said. “There won’t be long points where the fans are screaming and yelling. We win so many points at home because of our fans. One of the greatest things about BYU is how passionate the fans are and how much they enjoy volleyball.”
Even though the Cougars will be one of the favorites to win the 2021 national title, the players and coaches know they will still have to continue to get better.
“The guys have been doing a really good job with that right from the start,” Olmstead said. “As a coach you get really concerned about falling into a feeling where we think are going to pick up right where we left off. We’ve had a nice stretch of strong, consistent practices. The guys are mindful that we have to make improvement for every drill and every activity. The overall level of competition from top to bottom is encouraging.”