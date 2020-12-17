The BYU men’s volleyball team marked the beginning of the new season with a Blue and White Scrimmage.
When that season actually begins is anybody’s guess.
The Cougars – ranked No. 1 in the country last March when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season – return every starter and virtually their entire roster for the 2021 season. Thursday night in the Smith Fieldhouse BYU coach Shawn Olmstead divided his squad up as evenly as possible and the Blue team ended up winning all four sets – 28-26, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21.
“It was definitely kind of what we expected,” Olmstead said. “It was even teams and the first two sets went to overtime. The young guys had some jitters because they’ve been going in practice sessions and pretty comfortable. Now the stands are out and there were a handful of people watching. We need to get them in that situation. It would have been ideal if we could have played a little more loose and more energetic, but with finals finishing today and everything circling around them, it was great.”
Men’s college volleyball coaches and administrators are still trying to figure out just how the season will proceed and how to keep their players safe and healthy with the coronavirus is still a threat.
“Shawn promised us that we’re going to play and we’re holding on to that,” senior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen said. “We don’t know when, but it’s just enough to know what we need to do to be ready to play.”
Preseason action is expected to begin in mid to late January with Mountain Pacific Sports Federation play to follow.
As for the scrimmage, the usual suspects made big impacts. The 2020 AVCA Player of the Year, Gabi Garcia Fernandez, still has a jump serve that flies faster than what should be humanly possible. Middles Jauhiainen and Filipe de Brito Ferreira are still dominant hitters and blockers. Senior setter Wil Stanley still runs the show with grace and timing.
“I liked for the most part our ball control,” Olmstead said. “Not just with serve and receive but ball control of down balls and off touches. We made a lot of touches with our defense behind the block. We’ve been working on that a bunch. We’ve historically been a good blocking team but we had some good touches behind that. Our attackers took good, high swings and our setters made good decisions.”
The scrimmage was also a bit of a showcase for some new players as well. Freshmen Anthony Cherfan (6-6 opposite), Zeo Meyer (6-4 setter), Teon Taylor (6-6 outside hitter) and Miks Ramanis (6-5 outside hitter) stood out as youngsters with a bright future in the program.
“I really liked the way Miks did everything,” Olmstead said. “He was very good and consistent from the service line. He had a few hitting errors throughout the course of the four sets but that was expected. He hits really good angles and has good vision on the court.
“It’s always difficult for a freshman to be setting and running the offense with veteran guys. Zeo did a good job in there. He made some fun and savvy plays just like he does in practice. He’s really good at volleyball and that showed.”
With at least a month until competition begins, Olmstead and his staff will continue to prepare their team for a run at the 2021 title.
“In practice we’ve had good energy and a good vibe because the players want a chance to play matches against other people,” Olmstead said. “It was good for our guys for them to work out the kinks and work together. We’re excited to see the young guys play and some of the veterans go back to work.”