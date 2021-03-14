No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball posted its fifth consecutive sweep with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-15) win over Stanford on Saturday night.
The Cougars rode to victory by doubling up Stanford’s eight blocks with a season-high 16 total blocks. The Cardinal gave up 23 attack errors to BYU’s 11.
"It's always nice to be in Smith Fieldhouse in front of as many fans as are allowed at this moment, so that's exciting for the guys." Said head coach Shawn Olmstead. "We asked the guys to serve with a little more composure and put some mindful repetitions into their service approach, and they did that well, we limited our errors. We had a good amount of aces, but it also opened things up defensively. We had a lot of good blocks, we were able to key in on some things. It was a little up and down through the first two sets, but we were excited to see some other guys get minutes and opportunities right at the start."
The Cougars punctuated the opening set with service aces from Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Miki Jauhiainen. After Stanford tied the score at 18 with a kill, BYU ran away with the set on a 7-1 run, including two kills from Garcia Fernandez.
Both teams traded points to open the second set with the Cardinal tying the score at seven and the Cougars unable to stretch their lead past four. After two straight Stanford kills, the BYU lead was shrunk to one at 23-22, Garcia Fernandez responded with yet another of his 11 kills on the night. Stanley and Jauhiainen combined for the block to cap off a 25-22 win for the Cougars.
BYU kept the third set out of Stanford’s reach with a 6-0 run to open. Five of the Cougars’ first six points came off blocks from Fernandez, Oberender and Tufuga. As the final set wore on, a trio of BYU sophomores came off the bench and immediately made an impact. Opposite hitter Alex Ah Sue recorded two kills, pushing the Cougars’ lead to nine at 19-10. Jon Stanley scored an ace on his first serve of the night and Gavin Julien finished the set with two consecutive kills.
The Cougars (10-2, 10-2 MPSF) will return to the court with a two-match road trip at Pepperdine in Malibu, California, March 19-20.
Late goal sends No. 23 Santa Clara past No. 13 BYU
Despite controlling possession for much of the match, No. 13 BYU women’s soccer gave up a late goal and fell to No. 23 Santa Clara 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at a snowy South Field.
“We had a lot of the run of play in the second half and ultimately, it led to three shots,” said BYU head coach Jen Rockwood. “That’s just not good enough against a team like Santa Clara, with how dangerous they are.”
After the score was knotted at one for most of the match, the Broncos’ Julie Doyle found a hole in the Cougar defense and scored the deciding goal in the 88th minute.
“We scored nice and early,” Rockwood said. “We had lots of opportunities, and we just kind of sat back and, I felt, wasted most of the first half. That was really frustrating.”
The Cougars grabbed the early 1-0 lead off a successful penalty kick from Mikayla Colohan in the fifth minute. Colohan slipped the ball just passed the goalie’s fingers and into the bottom right corner of the net for her fifth goal of the season and 29th of her career.
Santa Clara wouldn’t let the Cougars hold onto the lead for long. The Broncos’ Kelsey Turnbow tied the match at one in the 13th minute with a shot off her left foot that flew into the top left corner of the net, just over the outstretched fingers of BYU goalie Cassidy Smith.
In the second half, BYU was unable to capitalize on opportunities from Colohan, Brecken Mozingo and Cameron Tucker. For the match, the Cougars had 12 shots and only four on goal, while allowing seven shots on goal of the Broncos’ 10.
“It was new for us not to attack and feel very tentative in how we were attacking,” Rockwood said. “Unfortunately, that’s what we’ve got to learn from. Hopefully, we can be refocused, get back to work and work a little harder next week.”
With the loss, BYU moves to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in WCC play.
BYU will look to bounce back from Saturday’s setback when it hosts UVU in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on March 17 at 4 p.m. The match between the Cougars and Wolverines will be broadcast live on BYUtv and through the BYU Sports Network – BYU Radio 107.9 FM/BYU Cougars App.
Zavodnik's grand slam gives BYU 7-1 win over Tarleton State
Freshman Violet Zavodnik hit her first career grand slam to help BYU softball to a 7-1 win over Tarleton State on its final day in Texas.
"With the rain delay and Texas jumping out to a four-run lead, we could have quit but we didn't," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "We fought our way back and competed. I was happy with our effort today."
Game 1 vs. No. 10/11 Texas
HannahJo Peterson hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to bring the score within one at 7-6.
Freshman Lo Salcedo made her BYU pitching debut in the bottom of the fifth striking out her first batter, allowing no runs and no hits.
After a four-run bottom of the first inning for Texas, BYU began its fight to get back into the game. With runners on first and third, Alyssa Podhurcak stole home to get BYU on the board. One play later Autumn Moffat-Korth singled to right field to bring Paulson home, cutting Texas’ lead in half at 4-2.
The Longhorns put up another three runs in the bottom of the third boosting their lead to 7-2, but BYU was not done scoring.
A three-run homer from Peterson in the top of the fifth brought the score within two and a single from Martha Epensa drove in Zavodnik, moving the score within one at 7-6. However, three runs in the bottom of the inning pushed Texas to a 10-6 lead.
A Jensen homer in the top of the sixth rounded out the scoring and moved the score to 10-7. Unfortunately, the Cougars were unable to get a run across in the top of the seventh and ultimately took the 10-7 loss.
Game 2 vs. Tarleton State
Freshman Violet Zavodnik hit her first career grand slam to give BYU a 7-0 lead in the top of the seventh
Jensen got BYU started in the top of the first inning in the game against Tarleton State making it home on a fielder’s choice to go up 1-0. In the following inning, Paulson homered on the first pitch she saw and boosted BYU’s lead to 2-0.
After a scoreless third, Moffat-Korth singled up the middle driving in Taylei Williams and BYU advanced to a 3-0 score. Following two more scoreless innings, Zavodnik hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh pushing BYU to a 7-0 mark.
The Texans managed to get one run across in the bottom of the seventh but Moffat-Korth struck out the final batter of the inning and gave BYU the 7-1 win.
Up Next
Earlier in the week, BYU announced that its original home opener against in-state rival Utah had been rescheduled. So, the Cougars will take a week off before a rematch against Arizona State on March 24 for its new home opener at Gail Miller Field.