Hitting nearly .500 and siding out at 80% for most of the match, the BYU men’s volleyball team was pretty unstoppable Friday night.
The Cougars – the No. 1 seed in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament – made their debut in the semifinals at the Smith Fieldhouse and flew past No. 4 seed Grand Canyon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 29-27) to advance to Saturday’s finals in front of a limited crowd of about 500 fans.
“Our fan base, it’s crazy,” BYU opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez said. “It was fun to have the fans back. We get chills every time. We love Cougar Nation and to have them in the Smith Fieldhouse was amazing.”
BYU will play No. 3 seed Pepperdine in Saturday’s final. The Waves swept No. 2 seed UCLA in the semifinals. During the MPSF regular season, the Cougars beat Pepperdine four times by a combined set score of 12-2. BYU split its four matches with UCLA.
“It’s Pepperdine,” Garcia Fernandez said. “It doesn’t matter than we won all the games against them. They’re going to bring it. They’re not going to say, ‘Here’s the championship for you, bye.’ They are going to come to play. We respect that team and the best way we can respect them is just beating them.”
The Cougars won the first two sets easily but Grand Canyon rallied in Set 3 behind Camden Gianni, the MPSF Freshman of the Year. He had two ace serves and came flying out of the back row for a pair of kills, leading the Antelopes to a 22-19 lead.
BYU came back behind strong defensive plays at the net and the set went to extra points. Both the Cougars and the Antelopes thought they’d won the set at a certain point but challenges reversed the calls and the teams played on. Tied at 27, Grand Canyon misplayed Wil Stanley’s tough serve and MPSF Player of the Year Gabi Garcia Fernandez slammed down the overpass for a 28-27 lead and match point. After a long rally, Garcia Fernandez got the game winner at 29-27 and the match.
Garcia Fernandez led BYU with 12 kills, hit .417, with four service aces and four block assists. Eschenberg had 10 kills, four block assists and five digs. The Cougars outblocked the Antelopes 11.5 to 5.0 and outhit the visitors .390 to .188. Setter Wil Stanley had a great game with 35 assists, five digs and three block assists.
“I told Wil he was the MVP tonight,” BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead said. “I felt like Wil did a really good job moving the ball around and making good decisions to send the ball pin to pin. We got them out of system and that allowed our block and our defense to get going. Our ball control was pretty good start to finish and we played pretty composed.”
Gianni led all hitters with 15 kills on 31 swings with six errors (.290).
BYU blew past Grand Canyon in Set 1, hitting a sizzling .444 (21 attempts, nine kills, one error) and holding the Antelopes to .000 (20 swings, eight kills, eight attack errors). Garcia Fernandez served four straight aces in the set – one on the back line, two that were too hot to handle and another than split a pair of defenders – and the Cougars led 20-9.
“It’s special and it’s spectacular,” Olmstead said. “I told the coaches, ‘Someone’s head is going off here, maybe one of our blockers standing at the net.’ Gabi has done that a couple of times. That really helped give us momentum. He has the green light for us always.”
Garcia Fernandez ripped a powerful kill to get BYU to set point and David Gardini’s solo block finished it at 25-14.
BYU was even better in Set 2 offensively, hitting .571 (14 kills, 21 swings, two errors) and pulled away from Grand Canyon late, winning 25-19 on a Gardini kill.
The championship match between BYU (18-3) and Pepperdine (12-5) is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The winner of the match will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.