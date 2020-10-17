American surgeon and author Maxwell Maltz once wrote, “The most delightful surprise in life is to suddenly recognize your own worth.”
Claire Little took up volleyball simply because she enjoyed it. She loved the competition and learning the skills to become successful. She never thought she would become so good the sport would become her pathway to a college scholarship.
Claire and her mother, Ursula, introduced themselves to BYU women’s volleyball coach Heather Olmstead by sending an email. Olmstead watched the precocious 13-year-old play for her club team at Detroit GJNC Nationals in June of 2018 and at a BYU volleyball camp in July of that same year. Claire Little began talking to Olmstead and her staff on Face Time calls, always initiated by the Littles per NCAA rules.
When Olmstead made a scholarship offer to the 14-year-old eighth grader in January of 2019, there was stunned silence from the Littles for a moment.
“They offered her a scholarship and I just sat there like, ‘What just happened?’” Ursula Little said. “My daughter just reacted and said ‘yes.” Then Heather and the coaches were like, ‘Is that OK, Mom?’ And I said, “that’s completely OK.’ We were shocked and amazed and happily surprised that she was offered.”
As a freshman at Vista Murrieta High School in the fall of 2019, Claire Little — a 6-foot-2 outside hitter — led her team to the Division I California state title. Little totaled 461 kills (4.3 per set) in 2019 and hit .306 while adding 35 aces, 35 blocks and 247 digs and won numerous individual awards, including the National Freshman of the Year from PrepVolleyball.com.
In the state title match, Little smashed 30 of the team’s 60 kills — a state record for a freshman — and hit over .400 in a 3-1 victory against Moraga Campolindo.
“To be honest, my mom and I never talked about playing in college,” Claire Little said. “I just played sports to have fun. I didn’t know how good I was. I never thought about volleyball as way to get recruited. I didn’t think it was possible.”
Volleyball has played a big part in the lives of the Little family. Ursula Little earned a Masters degree in physical education at BYU and said her mentor was Cougar volleyball coaching legend Carl McGown. She coached the sport at community college and then at the club level. Claire Little’s older brother, Ian, was part of BYU’s 2020 men’s volleyball recruiting class and is currently enrolled in Provo.
“I love sports in general and I can appreciate that sports can be a vehicle to help kids gain strong character,” Ursula Little said. “They can be given life lessons in a fun way.”
Claire Little played volleyball at an early age but was active in a variety of sports alongside her brothers: Swimming, softball, gymnastics, basketball, soccer, tennis and even karate.
“Claire had such good coordination,” Ursula Little said. “My husband told me she looked uncoordinated sometimes, but he was so used to seeing her long, lanky body compared to the older kids she was playing against. We realized she was playing against kids that were two or three years older and keeping up with them. She’s never had any fear playing sports.”
The Temecula-Murrieta area — about an hour south and inland from Los Angeles — has been a hotbed for BYU recruiting over the years. Ursula Little said that at a recent stake conference, Elder M. Russell Ballard told the congregation that their area has the highest density of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members in the state of California.
The Littles are friends with former BYU All-American McKenna Miller, who played her high school and club volleyball in the Murrieta area.
“I’ve watched McKenna play and she is so amazing,” Claire Little said. “I’m sad she won’t be there when I go to BYU. I really never thought I would get to the level that she played at.”
Claire Little’s high school coach, Ed Taitano, said he knew right away he was going to get someone special in the gym.
“She had a good body frame, nice height and her volleyball IQ was growing every year,” Taitano said. “She is so intense and a fierce competitor, even in practice. At club volleyball she usually practices against guys and she has no problem hitting the ball or blocking or digging them. The passion for the game when she plays, that’s kind of exciting.”
Taitano said Little came to a Vista Murrieta match when she was younger to watch a player who had committed to a Pac-12 school.
“Claire told me she wanted to be just like that girl, and I told her, ‘Claire, you are going to be so much better that she is.’ You could tell Claire was on her way to be better in serve receive and playing defense. If she stays on this path, constantly learning and wanting to contribute, she’s really going to go far and be an impact player at BYU.”
Claire Little’s sophomore year at Vista Murrieta has yet to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taitano hopes his team will be able to practice together soon and the first matches are scheduled for December 19. Meanwhile, Little is working out with her club team, Forza 1.
Claire Little said she is fortunate to have her family, Taitano and club coach Orlando “Lindi” Koja to push her to become the best player she can be.
“The competitiveness of volleyball always drove me,” Claire Little said. “You’re always touching the ball and everyone has to contribute. It’s such a cool game. My favorite thing about volleyball is the energy. Being an outside hitter, I love setting the tone for the game. My job is to kill the ball not matter what the scenario is.”
The Littles actually intended to come to Utah for General Conference in Salt Lake City last spring and take Claire to see her first BYU volleyball match in the Smith Fieldhouse, but COVID-19 canceled those plans.
“It was great getting to know Heather and the BYU coaching staff on the calls,” Little said. “My first call, I was so nervous, but I warm up to people pretty fast. After the second call I knew I loved talking to the coaching staff. They always asked about my family and how we were doing. It was never a stressful thing. It was always just a nice conversation. I always wanted to go to BYU. I heard about BYU my entire life and knew it was the place for me.”
Claire Little is 15 years old now and will turn 16 at the end of November. She has three years of high school and club volleyball to play before she enrolls at BYU and dons a Cougar uniform sometime in the spring or summer of 2023.
She now sees the future more clearly and better understands her own potential.
“Ever since I committed to BYU, I’ve had a lot of conversations with my Mom,” Claire Little said. “We feel like there’s more I have to do with volleyball. For sure, I have a path with volleyball if I want to take it. I never thought that going to college, or playing with Team USA, or going to the Olympics was even a possibility. My mom told me I was meant to play this sport for a reason. I really would love to take volleyball as far as I can.”