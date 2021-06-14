BYU women’s volleyball head coach Heather Olmstead has announced the signing of graduate transfer Aria McComber from Washington State University.
McComber, a 5-6 libero/defensive specialist from Kapolei, Hawaii, recently graduated from Washington State with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in Chinese. She will be eligible to play for the Cougars this fall and has three years of eligibility remaining.
“Aria has played volleyball at a high level for a good team,” said Olmstead. “She has great energy, a passion for learning and the desire to get better. She is a team player and is willing to do whatever the team needs to be successful. Aria knows the state of Utah well and has many ties to BYU. We look forward to having Aria join us.”
Appearing in all 16 matches during her second full season at WSU, McComber started at libero in nearly all the team’s contests. Playing in all 62 sets, McComber was second on the team with 158 digs and 59 assists. She posted a career-high 20 digs against Oregon while helping Washington State to its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, she appeared in 74 sets across 29 matches and totaled 99 digs and nine aces. McComber totaled a career-high five aces in a win over Utah State and a season-high 11 digs in a sweep of USC.
McComber has been named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll list the last two seasons. She has also been named to the WSU Presidential Academic Honor Roll for nine consecutive semesters (2018-2021) and to the WSU Athletics All-Academic Team three times (2019-21). She will be pursuing a master’s degree in environmental science at BYU.
With the addition of McComber, the BYU women’s volleyball team has added a total of three transfers and five high school signees this offseason.