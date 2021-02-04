Sure, BYU star outside hitter Taylen Ballard-Nixon put the match away with a well-placed kill shot, but getting there was tougher than most assumed going in.
Don’t count BYU coach Heather Olmstead amongst the aforementioned‘most’, however.
Olmstead expected Crosstown rival Utah Valley to battle every inch of the way, and it played out much like she envisioned throughout Thursday’s hotly-contested match.
“That’s a really well-coached volleyball team. Sam (Atoa) does a great job coaching and we knew it would be a battle,” Olmstead said. “But I’m proud of how we responded and we had a lot of players really step up tonight.”
The result was a four set win (25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20) for the No. 14-ranked BYU women’s volleyball team, with the Wolverines right there in three of the four sets played. Although impressive throughout, the second set was where the Wolverines proved definitively they would battle the Cougars for every point available.
That second set showcased one of the longer rallies you’ll see during a volleyball match, with both sides diving all around the court for digs. Although BYU eventually won the point, the rally resulted in an enthusiastic cheer from the home crowd and seemed to elevate UVU’s play for the rest of the set, and indeed for the rest of the match.
“There were a lot of positives and you love the grit and the fight,” Atoa said. “If we don’t rally in that second set, then the rest of the match could have gotten away very easily. But we were determined to figure things out and it was very nice to see it.”
Shortly after the rally, BYU took a commanding 15-9 lead, although UVU slowly but surely worked itself back from there, eventually catching the Cougars at 18-18 and then taking the lead at 19-18 on a service ace from Bryton Bishop. From there the Wolverines managed to close things out on consecutive kills by Tori Dorius.
UVU then managed to hold leads late in both the third and fourth sets before BYU managed to close out well late in securing the match.
“You love to see that and you love to see the focus and the ability to stay in the present,” Olmstead said. “Like I said, we had a lot of different players step up at different spots, including some freshmen who had never played before.”
Leading the way for the Cougars was Ballard-Nixon, who scored a match-high 19 kills, with Kate Grimmer adding 15 of her own. UVU was led by Kazna Tanuvasa and her team-high 18 kills with Dorius adding 14.
The match meant a lot of both teams, with UVU proving it could hang with a top program like BYU and the Cougars just thankful to be able to play following two match cancellations with Santa Clara due to COVID-19 issues.
“We’re so thankful to Sam for putting this match together and it’s great to play a local rival any time you can,” Olmstead said. “One of our thoughts this year is to be grateful for whatever opportunities we have, and the opportunity to just play is something we’re grateful for, but especially an opportunity to play a rival school like Utah Valley.”
For Atoa, he’s grateful for much of the same, and will take away a lot of positives, despite the loss.
“BYU is obviously a great team, but I feel we had some great moments that we can build on and get better from here,” Atoa said. “I thought we showed well in several areas, although BYU proved the better team at the end.”
With the win BYU improved to 3-0 on the year and will next host Gonzaga in back-to-back matches this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. UVU fell to 2-1 with the loss and will look to rebound next week in back-to-back matches versus California Baptist.