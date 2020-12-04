There will be volleyball.
At least, there is an official West Coast Conference schedule for the BYU women’s volleyball team, and that’s the start.
While some conferences are playing regular season women’s college volleyball right now – the Big 12, the SEC the ACC and the Sun Belt to name a few – the WCC opted to wait until winter. BYU’s first conference match will be Jan. 26 at Portland.
Instead of the typical home-and-home matchups, this year’s schedule features just one home-and-home series with matches played against the other eight teams in the conference on back-to-back nights.
Home matches for BYU include Santa Clara (Feb. 2-3), Gonzaga (Feb. 9-10), Loyola Marymount (Feb. 16-17) and Pacific (March 12-13).
The Cougars will play travel partner and last year’s league champ San Diego in California on March 19 before flying back to Utah to play the Toreros in the Smith Fieldhouse on March 20.
BYU’s non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament will be April 4. All programs, including those who have opted to play in the fall, will be eligible to play. There will be 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large teams picked for the 2021 bracket.
Last season, BYU finished 26-5 overall and 16-2 in WCC play. The Cougars hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, sweeping New Mexico State in the first round before getting swept by rival Utah in the second.
BYU’s 15-player roster lists 11 underclassmen, including six freshmen, for one of Heather Olmstead's youngest squads in her five years as head coach.