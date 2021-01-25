BYU sophomore setter Whitney Bower figures she is in such great shape from five extra months of training she could try out for the track team.
Senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg is trying to remember what a road trip is like and if she packed her toothbrush.
It’s been more than a year since the Cougars last played a match against another opponent – a season-ending second round NCAA tournament loss to rival Utah on December 7, 2019. The coronavirus delayed the start of the 2020 season until late January of 2021. Finally, BYU is ready for first serve: A two-match West Coast Conference set at Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’re excited to be able to travel together and go on a road trip,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “We are going to work back in the WCC right away. We’re mostly just grateful for the opportunity to play our 2020 season in 2021.”
The extra five months was valuable time spent with a team rebuilding at key positions.
“Usually the freshmen come in right before the season,” Eschenberg said. “Then we do ‘double days’ and then comes the season. It’s really the winter where we get to practice and get better. So that’s been really neat to be able to get more comfortable with the freshmen and the rest of the team. We are a different team than we were last season.
“I feel like every winter I see a lot of growth in our own performances because we get to spend time practicing skills and refining them for the next season. We’ve really had two winters to work on our game.”
Where were we?BYU finished 26-5 overall and 16-2 in WCC play in 2019. The Cougars were ranked as high as ninth in the AVCA poll, earned impressive preseason wins at Stanford and Utah then finished second in league play to earn two home matches in the NCAA Tournament. BYU swept New Mexico State in the first round but was stunned at home by Utah in the second round to end the season at No. 17 in the country.
Mary Lake, the program’s all-time digs leader (1,898) and WCC Player of the Year McKenna Miller, who logged 1,446 career kills, have graduated, along with steady back row passer Riley Lyman and backup setter Kiani Moea’i. In addition, starting middle blocker Heather Gneiting decided to serve a church mission – she’ll return this summer – and outside hitter Madi Robinson opted to transfer to Utah.
“Mary and McKenna were huge for us and we can’t replace them,” Eschenberg said. “But our team evolves and is different. It’s cool to see everyone step up. One thing about us is we have a balanced team. We’re just a very competitive group and want to fight. What’s great is how close our culture has gotten and how close we feel to each other.”
The new crewOlmstead had a good recruiting haul in the Class of 2020, a group ranked No. 14 in the country by PrepVolleyball. They join a solid nucleus of returners, led by Eschenberg and Bower. Eschenberg is a four-year starter who averaged a team-high 1.20 blocks per game last season, Bower, who entered BYU one year early at the age of 17, averaged 9.55 assists per set and was named first team All-WCC as a freshman.
“Everyone is going to play this year,” Olmstead said. “Everyone needs to be ready to play at any moment in time.”
Olmstead will need to find another middle to play alongside Eschenberg, likely junior Whitney Llarenas or 6-foot-4 freshman Allie Hakes. Senior Taylen Ballard-Nixon, who was selected preseason All-WCC along with Eschenberg and Bower, will be one of the outside hitters. The other spot will go to sophomore Abbey Dayton or freshmen Leilani Dodson, Morgan Johnson or Erin Livingston. Lefty sophomore Kate Grimmer has a line on the opposite hitter spot and will be challenged by freshman Makayla Tolman.
Bower will be backed by junior Tayler Hifo at setter and Lake’s libero spot is up for grabs between freshman Madi Allen and sophomores Morgan Bower and Grace Wee.
Olmstead has spent five months with this group and believes they are ready for their moment in the spotlight.
“I’ve learned that these kids are a resilient group as a whole,” Olmstead said. “We have great leaders our in seniors (Eschenberg and Ballard-Nixon). We have the ability to adapt on the fly, both in practices and matches. I’ve learned we’re going to stick together no matter what. They will be there for each other and it’s been good to go through some tough things together. We can lean into these moments of adversity and work toward the goal of winning a conference championship.”
Lined up The WCC is playing a conference-only schedule and teams will play back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same site. The exception for BYU is with travel partner and league favorite San Diego. The Cougars will play the Toreros in San Diego on March 19 then fly home to host USD the next day.
The regular season will end on April 3 with Selection Sunday on April 4. The NCAA Tournament will be a 48-team bracket, with 30 automatic qualifiers and only 18 at-large selections. In a normal year there are 32 at-large teams so winning the regular season title is even more important in 2021.
The Cougars are ranked No. 16 to start the season and were picked to finish second behind San Diego in the WCC by league coaches. Olmstead said her team talked about that selection.
“The discussion was about that’s what they think, and that’s fine,” Eschenberg said. “But we’re ready to be a team and do us and fight every match.”
Bower added: “For me that’s like fuel. It does motivate me and makes me want to play the best we can, finish as high as we can and create a story for ourselves. We have the opportunity to create all new experiences throughout the season. But getting picked second does motivate us and puts a fire under us.”