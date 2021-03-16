BYU women’s volleyball head coach Heather Olmstead has announced the signing of five student-athletes to join the program for the 2021 season.
The Cougars’ 2021 recruiting class includes middle blocker Bri Albright, outside hitter Sophia Callahan, setter Zayna Meyer, outside hitter Alyssa Montoya and outside hitter Elyse Stowell.
“The 2021 class brings a lot of versatility with it on the court,” Olmstead said. “They will have the opportunity to immediately impact our program. All five athletes are passionate about the level of play at BYU, the team culture, coaching and the academics. We’re excited to introduce the 2021 class to Cougar Nation.”
Albright, a 6-3 middle blocker from Ladera Ranch, California, is 53rd on the 2021 PrepVolleyball Top 150 player rankings and the No. 9 middle blocker on the list. In club play, Albright was a two-time USAV Junior National Champion as a member of TStreet.
An All-CIF honoree, Callahan helped lead Torrey Pines High School to its first state championship in 2019. The 6-2 outside hitter from Encinitas, California, and her team were later declared the 2019 MaxPreps Open Division National Champions.
A 6-1 setter from Wheaton, Illinois, Meyer is No. 40 on the PrepVolleyball Top 150 and was named an AVCA Under Armour All-American. Meyer is also a three-time AAU National Champion, playing for Sports Performance VB.
Montoya is a 6-1 outside hitter from Gilbert, Arizona. An All-Region First Team selection, Montoya is a two-time AIA 6A State Runner-up and an AIA 6A Beach Volleyball State Runner-up.
A two-time CIF Division II State Champion and the 2019 CIF Division II MVP, Stowell is rated the No. 9 player on the PrepVolleyball Top 150. The 6-2 outside hitter from Yorba Linda, California also won two USAV Junior National Championships while playing with Albright on TStreet.
In its early recruiting rankings released last November, PrepVolleyball rated BYU’s projected recruiting class as the sixth-best class in the nation. The Cougars’ last four classes have all finished in the top 15 of the PrepVolleyball final recruiting rankings. This year’s final rankings will be released later this spring.