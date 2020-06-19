BYU senior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Men’s At-Large First Team on Friday.
Playing in all but one of the Cougars’ 64 sets in 2020, Jauhiainen led the team with 72 total blocks while also finishing with 61 kills. The computer science major has maintained a 4.00 GPA throughout his collegiate career and is a three-time All-Academic MPSF Scholar-Athlete honoree.
Last year, Jauhiainen became the first student-athlete in BYU men’s volleyball history to receive Academic All-America honors when he was named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Men’s At-Large Third Team. The senior middle blocker was one of 12 repeat honorees this year.
The senior advanced to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large Team ballot after being selected to the Academic All-District 8 First Team. Jauhiainen joined Brian Rowley and Jonathan Alleman as the only players in program history to receive Academic All-District honors in consecutive years.
Jauhiainen received All-MPSF honorable mention honors after helping BYU to a 17-1 record and No. 1 national ranking before the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been an anchor defensively for the Cougars, leading the team in total blocks the past two seasons.