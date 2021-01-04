High expectations are nothing new with the BYU men’s volleyball team.
So it’s no surprise that the Cougars are No. 1 in the 2021 preseason National Volleyball Association/American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. In fact, BYU, which was 17-1 and the top-ranked team in the country last March when the season was cancelled due to COVID-19, received all 14 first-place votes and 238 overall.
Hawaii, which was the only team to beat the Cougars last spring, is No. 2 with 224 votes. UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and Lewis complete the top five teams followed by UC Irvine, Pepperdine, UC San Diego, UCLA, Grand Canyon, Penn State, Concordia-Irvine, George Mason, Ohio State and Stanford.
BYU is in the midst of preseason workouts. The NCAA allowed for an extra year of eligibility for men’s volleyball and the Cougars’ entire starting lineup returned, including AVCA Player of the Year Gabi Garcia Fernandez.
Men’s college volleyball competition is supposed to start sometime in January, though specific dates and matchups have yet to be announced.